WAVERLY, N.Y. — Chloe Croft had 17 points, nine aces, 22 assists and four digs as Waverly swept SVE 3-0 in IAC volleyball action Monday.
The Wolverines won the contests 25-17, 25-20 and 25-10.
Paige Lewis had seven points, six aces, six kills and five digs with Adrianah Clinton adding seven kills and Maddy Goodwin getting 11 points.
Waverly won the JV match 2-1 as SVE took the first game 26-24. The Wolverines won the next two 25-16 and 25-13.
Kennedy Herriman had 19 points, eight aces and four digs for Waverly as Taylor Hall added 10 points, six aces and four digs. Aubrey Ennis finished with five kills.
Waverly hosts Newark Valley on Wednesday.
Athens 3, Sayre 1
25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
Kylie Jayne had 12 kills to lead the Wildcats to the win as Leah Liechty added eight kills, three points, three blocks and two digs.
Gracie Witherow had 18 points, two aces and five digs; Cassidy Stackpole had 12 points, four kills, three aces and five digs; Kayleigh Miller had seven points, 28 assists and four digs; Haley Barry had six points, three kills and 11 digs; Taylor Walker had four kills, three assists and two digs and Taylor Field had nine points and 16 digs.
Audrey added two kills.
Gabby Randall had four kills and three blocks for Sayre as Madeline Wilson added four kills.
Julia Boyle had eight assists and eight points; Lexi Post notched five digs and 17 points with Emily Brion getting nine digs while Hannah Garrity and Emily Sutryk each had five digs.
“Gracie Witherow had great serves,” said Athens coach Heather Hanson. “Taylor Walker really stepped up with some big hits on the right side. Great support and awesome student section.”
Galeton 3, Coudersport 0
26-24, 26-24, 25-22
Alli Macensky had a career high 16 kills as the Tigers earned one of the narrowest sweeps in volleyball.
All three matches were decided by three points or less.
Macensky also had a dig and two blocks while Kate Kulish had eight digs, three aces, one kill and 13 assists.
Also for Galeton Makenna Shuemaker had 15 digs, one kill and three assists; Alexis Johnson had three digs, two aces, seven kills and two blocks; Cara Parsell had 10 digs and an ace; Lauren Sauley had four digs and an ace; Tressa Succowich had a dig, an ace and two assists; Olivia Rohrbaugh had a kill and an assist as Maddie Sauley had six aces, Taylor Novinger notched two digs and Mikayla Schott added one dig.
