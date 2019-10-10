Waverly volleyball fell to Newark Valley in a five-set thriller on Wednesday.
Waverly took the first 25-22, dropped the second 25-21, took the third 25-22, then fell 25-20, 26-24.
Maddy Goodwin had 13 points and 10 digs for Waverly and Paige Lewis had 15 points, nine kills, six blocks and 17 digs.
Morgan Adams had 16 points, 10 kills and four blocks, Adrianah Clinton had 13 points, eight aces and 15 digs, Sidney Tomasso had seven points and 10 digs, Chloe Croft had five points, 25 assists and 19 digs and Aryan Peters had 15 digs.
Newark Valley got 20 kills, five blocks, seven digs and three aces from Emma Graves and 17 digs, two kills and three aces from Libby Northrop.
Kayla Malarkey had 12 digs, two kills and an assist, Jordan Stiffarm had two aces, a kill and 36 digs and Allie Wandell had eight aces, 24 assists, four kills, a block and nine digs.
Newark Valley won the JV match 20-25, 25-9, 25-17.
Paighten Streeter and Taylor Hall each had six points for Waverly, Kennedy Herriman had six points, four assists and four digs and Sydney Nierstedt had four kills.
Waverly is at Newfield on Friday.
Oswayo Valley 3, Galeton 0
25-18, 25-21, 25-16
Cara Parsell had seven digs, an ace and a kill for Galeton and Lauren Sauley had four digs.
Kate Kulish had 11 assists and eight digs and Makenna Shuemaker had nine digs, an ace, a kill and an assist.
Taylor Novinger had an assist, Mikayla Schott had five digs and Alli Macensky had 11 kills and a block.
Alexis Johnson had two digs, four kills and a block and Olivia Rohrbaugh had two digs.
Tressa Succowich had two digs, two kills and an assist and Sandy Bliss had two digs.
