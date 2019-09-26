The Waverly volleyball team fell to Candor in three on Wednesday.
Candor won 25-15, 25-17, 25-15.
Waverly got seven points, three kills and a block from Morgan Adams and Sidney Tomasso had three kills.
Emilee Little had four kills, Chloe Croft had 11 assists, Paige Lewis had nine digs and a block and Aryan Peters had six digs.
Selah Ray had five kills for Candor, Shelby Swartz had eight points, four aces, six kills, two blocks and eight digs. Jennah Kareem had five kills, Braelyn Hornick had 17 points, six aces and 20 assists, Megan Henry had seven points, three kills and a block and Kailyn Edwards had 10 digs.
Candor won the JV match 25-27, 25-12, 25-14.
Waverly got 16 points, eight aces, five kills and nine digs from Aubrey Ennis and Michaela Lauper had five points and three digs, while Kennedy Herriman had eight assists and five digs.
Candor got three assists from Brooke Wilcox, six kills from Izzy Markie, six aces, six assists and 12 points from Kiera Heidl, two aces, a kill and 14 points from Anna Greeno and two kills from Cadranna Edwards.
Waverly hosts Watkins Glen on Friday.
TENNIS
CV 5, NP-Liberty 2
The Indians won four of the five singles matches in the citory.
CV’s Megan Wattles won 6-1, 6-0 over Daina Dawes at first singles and NP-Liberty’s Emma Eglesia won 6-2, 6-3 over Sarah Boyer at second singles.
Kori Birdsallof CV won 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 over Aubrey Griess and Kaitlyn Streeter won 6-1, 6-1 over KT Nealen, while Shae Schoonaer won 6-0, 6-2 over Kylie Holmes.
Eglesia and Dawes won 7-5, 7-6 over Kara Waterson and Noja West at first doulbes and Kari Doran and Schoonaer won 7-5, 6-4 for CV over Daja Weaver and Holmes.
