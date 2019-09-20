The Tioga volleyball team swept Waverly on Thursday, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13.
Chloe Bellis had 10 kills, 13 assists, a point, a block and six digs and Giovanna Rossi had seven kills, seven digs, eight points and four aces, while Bri Rossi had 14 digs and two kills and Madison Macumber had two digs and three assists.
Shaina Franks had two digs and a point, Allyson Chapman had two digs ad a kill, Emme Hall had six kills, a block, a dig and a point, Julia Bellis had an ace, an assist, six digs and four points, Molly Bombard had six kills, a block and two digs and Mary Taylor had three digs and a kill.
Waverly got 12 points, 10 assists from Chloe Croft, Paige Lewis had four kills and 13 digs, Morgan Adams had five kills and three blocks and Adrianah Clinton had six points and seven digs.
Tioga won the JV match 25-19, 25-15. Reese Howey had five assists and five digs, Brynn Hurd had seven kills and two blocks, Ausyn Vance had four points, two kills and a dig and Lily Mesler had a point, a kill, eight assists and nine digs.
Sydney Niersted had four digs for Waverly, Michaela Lauper had three digs, Aubrey Ennis had five points and five digs, Taylor Hall had four points and four digs and Kennedy Herriman had five points, three aces and three digs.
Waverly is at the Johnson City Tournament on Saturday.
Sayre 3, Wyalusing 2
25-23, 17-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-13
Julia Boyle had four points, a dig and a kill, with an assisted block for Sayre and Lexi Post had eight points, a kill and seven digs.
Emily Brion had eight points and six digs and Madleine Dura had four points, two aces, a block, 12 kills and Brelin Vanduzer had two points and a kill.
Gianna Quattrini had an ace and a dig and Erika Wells had a point, an ace and Ellile Boyle had an ace.
Gabbie Randall had six kills and a block and Maddie Wilson had seven kills, an assisted block and two digs.
Wyalusing got 13 kills from Lylah Oswald and Madison Putnam had seven kills, while Daphne Fassett had five kills.
Emily Lewis and Sage Superko had five kills each and Imogen Herbert had 16 assists and four aces, while Emilee Otis had nine assists, Priscilla Newton had eight digs and Deanna Masters had 10 digs.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-18, 25-18.
Towanda 3, Williamson 0
25-13, 25-12, 25-19
The Black Knights got 16 points, seven kills, eight blocks and nine digs from Paige Manchester and DaLanie Pepper had 12 points, three kills, four digs and 11 assists.
Blaze Wood had eight points, a kill and two digs and Madigan Allen had eight points, seven kills, six digs and an assist.
Amanda Horton had two points, a kill and a dig, Koena Walker had a kill and a block. Shelby Johnson had three points, a kill and four digs, Zoe Czajkowski had five digs and a point, Whitney Maloney had a point, three kills, two digs and an assist and Maddie Maynard had a dig.
Williamson won the JV match 25-16, 25-19.
Maynard had six points, four kills and three digs for Towanda, Aliyah Nimmo had three points, two kills and two assists and Destiny Brennan had three points a kill and two digs.
Winter Saxer had a point, a kill, a block and two digs, Aziza Ismailova had a point, a kill and four assists, Gracie Schoonover had two kills and an assist, Brea Overpeck had a kill, two digs and three points, Addison Maynard had a kill and a dig and Athena Chacona had two digs and two points.
Towanda hosts Canton on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. varsity start.
Wellsboro 3, CV 0
25-7, 25-20, 25-13
Caitlyn Callahan had her second straight 20 kill game, with 20 kills exactly, and Ryann Adams had 13 points, three aces and 12 digs.
Kathryn Burnett had 12 points, two aces and four digs and Breigh Kemp had 11 points, four aces, 14 assists and two blocks.
Megan Starkweather had four kills and two blocks and Bailey Monks had two blocks.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-12, 25-15.
Ithaca 3, Elmira 1
21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Mogan Gentile had 15 kills and 14 digs for Elmira in the match. Delaney Williams had 11 assists and three kills, Kylie Lynch had 11 aces, five kills and two blocks and Alivia Kelley had 11 digs and two aces.
Cameron Grange had six kills, four digs and an ace for Elmira, Magnolia Raponi had two kills and five assists, Casey Grange had eight kills, four aces and an assist and Maddie Muscente had three aces and a kill.
Elmira is at Binghamton on Tuesday.
