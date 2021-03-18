The Waverly volleyball team opened the year with a sweep of Watkins Glen, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13.
Michaela Lauper had six points and two aces, with three digs for Waverly and Sydney Nierstedt had two kills.
Sidney Tomasso had seven points, two aces, a kill and two digs and Aryan Peters had eight points, two aces, three digs and 12 assists.
Caitlin Bakley had 13 points, 11 aces, two kills and three digs.
Emilee Little had 10 points, five aces, seven kills and a dig and Aubrey Ennis had seven points, an ace, three kills and five digs.
Watkins Glen won the JV match 11-25, 25-21, 25-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.