WAVERLY— The Waverly volleyball team fought back from being two sets down, but fell short in the fifth set 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 21-25 on Friday night.
“I actually am thrilled with how we played tonight,” Waverly head coach Charity Meyers. “I would have liked to win of course, but I thought they played great together as a team and fought back hard after losing the first two matches which is hard to do.”
Waverly outside hitter, Emilee Little, led the Wolverines with 10 kills and seven aces. Little fought hard on both ends finishing the game with 9 digs.
Waverly setter, Aryan Peters, was the stead hand that kept the Wolverine offense ticking finishing with 24 assists and 17 service points.
Waverly middle hitter, Sidney Tomasso, was the only Wolverine to register a block finishing with. Tomassso also had 11 digs, 10 service points, and three kills.
The first set was 9-9, but the Wolverines struggled to communicate trying to return the ball, falling behind 20-11 and eventually dropping the set.
The second set was a similar story as the Wolverines led 14-7, but Waverly ran into a brick wall in the form of Sidney Cooper. The Spartans went on a massive run, as Cooper had six straight service aces. Edison scored eight straight points, going on to win the set 25-20.
“They had a hard server and we were not able to handle it with our receives so we switched it up to where my setter dropped back to receive because last year she was a libero so we figured it out and that’s how we got back into it,” Meyers said.
Edison couldn’t get out of its own way in the third set making uncharacteristic mistakes losing the set 25-16.
The crowd got behind the Wolverines as the tide turned, and Waverly took advantage of the momentum winning the fourth set 25-17.
“I told the girls to keep their heads up and don’t hang them because at first they weren’t communicating but we figured out where to move our people,” Meyers said. “We have been missing our libero so we have had to figure that out so I am just super proud.”
Waverly trailed 16-15 in the fifth set and it looked as though the Wolverines may complete the comeback. However, the Spartans returned to their form from the first two sets finishing off the game 25-21,
“I am super proud of this group,” Meyers said. “They keep getting better and better and I am looking forward to the next game.”
Waverly is back in action Tuesday, March 30 hosting Newark Valley at 5 p.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Waverly 4,
Odessa-Montour 2
The Waverly girls picked up a 4-2 win over Odessa-Montour in girls’ soccer on Friday.
Gabby Picco had a pair of goals for Waverly in the win.
Picco scored in the 25th minute of the first half for a 1-0 lead at the break.
In the second half Addison Westbrook scored in the 38th minute and Picco scored in the 35th minute. Lea VanAllen scored with five minutes left off a Picco assist.
Odessa got a goal from Hannah Nolan with five minutes left and they got their second goal with seven seconds remaining.
Waverly had 27 shots and 11 corners and Odessa-Montour had six shots and a corner kick.
Kaitlyn Clark had three saves for Waverly and Lily Sickler also played in goal.
“I was much happier with how we played today,” Waverly coach Tara Hogan said. “We had more opportunities because we worked harder on keeping possession of the ball. We made smarter decisions and worked to find feet. The weather definitely played a factor in our shot to goal ratio. Kennedy Westbrook, Gabby Picco, and Lea VanAllen all worked hard to make plays and moves around their defense. Gabby has such an incredible talent to be able to read her opponents and exploits their weaknesses. All three players work very well with finding that open space and the confidence to take on opponents. We just couldn’t find the good angles to work with. There were times we should have taken the shot a lot earlier and there were times where we should have played a teammate instead. Their goalie (Keyonna Garrison) was great in the air. Addison Westbrook always seems to be in the right place at the right time (exactly what you want from a forward). Senior Tessa Petlock (former starting midfielder) was recently cleared after having surgery on both of her feet back in Dec. It was so great to see her out there. Paige Robinson (coming off an ACL surgery) continues to impress me on defense alongside Bella Romano. Bella is so much more confident this year. It’s great to see how far she has come.”
SWIMMING
Waverly 104, Notre Dame 7
Notre Dame’s Allie O’Brien, Violet Daly, Alex Welliver and MacKenzie Gillette won the 200 medley relay in 2:09.67.
In the 200 free Welliver won in 2:25.87, followed by Mara Callear of Waverly (2:26.29) and Rachel Shambo of Waverly (2:47.64).
Lourden Benjamin of Waverly won the 200 IM in 2:37.90, followed by teammate Willow Sharpsteen (2:42.59) and Alexis Collins of Notre Dame (3:07.36).
O’Brien won the 50 free in 27.46, followed by Waverly’s Maggie Whitney (28.51) and Sophia DeSisti (29.12).
Josie VanDyke of Waverly won the diving at 135.45, followed by teammate Natalie Garrity (114).
Sharpsteen won the 100 fly in 1:09.46, followed by Gillette (1:11.03) and Elizabeth Robinson of Waverly (1:35.07).
In the 100 free Whitley won in 1:03.95, followed by teammates Delaney Vascoe (1:05.80) and Nicole Bunke (1:11.93).
In the 500 free O’Brien won in 6:08.65, followed by Callear (6:42.60) and Emma Vanderhoof of Waverly (7:36.27).
Benjamin, DeSisti, Vascoe and Sharpsteen won the 200 free relay in 1:59.11.
In the 100 backstroke Notre Dame’s Erica Parks won in 1:22.91, followed by VanDyke (1:28.09) and Collins (1:29.08).
Gillette won the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.12, followed by Vascoe (1:27.60) and Violet Daly of Notre DAme (1:31.79).
Welliver, Parks, Collins and Gillette won the 400 free relay in 4:42.98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.