The Waverly volleyball team swept Spencer Van-Etten on Wednesday.
The Wolverines won 25-16, 25-20, 25-10.
Paige Lewis had six points, five aces, five kills and two blocks and Adrianah Clinton had 11 points, six aces and nine kills and Sidney Tomasso had six points and three aces. Chloe Croft had nine points and 15 assists and Morgan Adams had four points, four kills and two blocks and Maddy Goodwin and Aryan Peters each had six digs.
Waverly won the JV match 24-26, 25-19, 25-10. Paighten Streeter had 18 points, five aces and a block for Waverly and Aubrey Ennis had 11 points, four aces, two kills and eight digs and Michaela Lauper had seven points, four assists and four digs. Waverly is at the Tioga Tournament on Saturday.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Horseheads 1
25-14, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20
Charisma Grega had 15 kills, 27 digs and four points and Grace Tice had 11 blocks and six kills. Ali Koval had 41 digs and eight points, JoAnne McNamara had 25 assists and Maddison Minyo had eight kills and 26 digs.
Coudersport 3,
Galeton 1
25-22, 10-25, 25-8, 25-15
Cara Parsell had 12 digs, two aces, two kills and an assist for Galeton and lauren Sauley had six digs, three aces, two kills and four assists. Kate Kulish had seven digs, an ace, two kills and seven assists and Taylor Novinger had a kill. Mikayla Schott had four digs, an ace, two kills and an assist and Alli Macensky had six kills and a block.
Maddie Sauley had four digs, two aces and five kills and Olivia Rohrbaugh had an ace, a kill and a block, while Tressa Succowich had two digs, an ace and two kills and Sandy Bliss had four digs and an assist.
