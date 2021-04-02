After a quick start, Watkins Glen tied the match up by winning the second game.
From there, it was all Waverly as they closed out a 3-2 victory over Watkins Glen in volleyball action, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17.
“ I felt the girls were a bit too low with the energy tonight. Not sure if the site of snow brought down the mood or what,” Waverly coach Charity Meyers said. “We definitely need to work on being able to make some changes and still keep the tempo up. Watkins Glen is always fun to play and they have such a great attitude. We can’t wait to see them again in the fall.”
Aryan Peters had 19 points, seven aces, 16 assists and five digs for Waverly and Sidney Tomasso had 16 points, eight aces, three kills, a block and five digs.
Michaela Lauper had seven points, three aces and 13 digs.
Caitlin Bakley had eight points, three aces, three kills, three digs and an assist and Emilee Little had eight points, four aces, nine kills and three digs.
Lillie Kirk had eight kills, a block and a dig and Aubrey Ennis had four digs, while Sydney Nierstedt had two kills and a dig.
Waverly won the JV match 22-25, 25-22, 25-15 for their first win of the year.
Mia Bakley had five points, three aces, a kill and three digs and Brilynn Belles had nine points, four aces, four kills, six digs and two assists.
Maddy Olmstead had eight points, six aces, three kills and nine assists and Haylie Davenport had eight points, four aces and two assists.
Peyton Shaw had eight points, four aces, four kills and a dig and Lainey Teeter had six points and four aces.
Ashlen Croft had seven kills and Natalie Lauper had two digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.