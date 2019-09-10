Waverly swept OM 3-0 in IAC volleyball action Monday.
They won the sets 25-5, 25-8 and 25-11.
Maddy Goodwin had 21 points and nine aces to lead the Wolverines while Chloe Croft added 20 points, 10 aces and 14 assists.
Paige Lewis chipped in with 10 points, five aces, three kills and a block, Aryan Peters had six points, Adriana Clint had six kills and Morgan Adams added four kills.
Waverly won the JV match 25-15, 25-22.
Taylor Hall led the way with 13 points and nine aces while Sydney Nierstedt had six points and three aces.
Paighten Streeter had seven points and five aces with Aubrey Ennis adding two kills.
Waverly travels to SVE on Wednesday.
Wellsboro 3, Williamsport 0
25-13, 25-3, 25-7
Caitlyn Callahan had nine kills, 15 points and two digs as the Hornets picked up a non-league volleyball win Monday.
Bailey Monks added three kills and four blocks while Emma Owlett had three kills.
Jordan Judlin had 11 assists with Breigh Kemp getting five assists and 18 points.
Ryann Adams had 13 points and three digs with Kathryn Burnett notching two digs.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-2, 25-4.
The Hornets travel to Williamson today.
Tioga 3, Watkins Glen 0
25-6, 25-7, 25-11
In a team effort Madison Macumber had six aces, four assists, one kill, three digs and 10 points to lead the Tigers to an IAC volleyball win Monday.
Emme Hall had six aces, one assist, four kills, two blocks, one dig and 11 points; Chloe Bellis had four aces, six assists, three kills, three digs and 12 points; Giovanna Rossi had two aces, three kills, one dig and seven points; Bri Rossi added two kills, three digs and two points; Shaina Franks had an ace, an assist, a kill and a point; Allyson Chapman had an ace, three kills and four points; Ari Manwaring had five kills; Katelyn Perry had an ace, nine assists, one kill, six digs and four points; Julia Bellis had an ace, a dig and seven points, Molly Bombard had four assists, two kills and a block and Mary Taylor added two kills and a dig.
Tioga won the JV match 25-9, 25-13 as Brynn Hurd had three points and four kills; Reese Howey had three points and two blocks; Austyn Vance added 10 points and a kill; Lily Mester had four points, a kill and five assists; Nina Spano had eight points and three kills and Mackennah Decker had eight points, a kill and an assist.
Galeton 3, Smethport 0
25-8, 25-21, 25-12
Alli Macensky had 12 kills, four blocks and two digs as the Tigers earned an NTL win.
Alexis Johnson had nine kills, one block, one dig and six aces with Maddie Sauley adding one kill and two assists.
Kate Kulish chipped in with five assists, a dig and an ace; Makenna Shuemaker had three kills, seven assists, six digs and three aces; Taylor Novinger had three assists and a dig; Mikayla Schott had a kill and an assist; Cara Parsell had five digs and an ace; Lauren Sauley had an assist, three digs and an ace and Tressa Succowich added an ace.
