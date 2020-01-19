Waverly took third at the IAC Championships Saturday.
The Wolverines finished with 149.5 points as Ethan Stotler (160) won an individual title.
Tioga (218) won followed by Newark Valley (166.5).
Stotler won the title with a 14-1 major decision over Newark Valley’s Connor Jacobson. Stotler scored a fall in the quarterfinals and a 17-3 major in the semifinals.
Connor Stotler (106) took second, losing to Tioga’s Caden Bellis by fall in 2:35 in the title match.
Stotler used three straight first period falls to get there.
Rylan LaForest (126) took home third, beating Moravia’s Nate Eberhardt by fall in 2:32 in the bronze medal match.
LaForest won his quarters match by fall then lost 15-5 in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinal he won by fall to reach the third place match.
Trevor Meyers (170) also took third, beating Marathon’s Trevor Hurlburt by fall in 2:36 in the bronze medal match.
Meyers won his first two matches with a technical fall and a pin then lost in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals he won 6-2 to reach the third place match.
Trent Skeens (285) also took third, beating Groton’s Demetry Brooks by fall in 50 seconds.
Skeens won his quarterfinal match with a fall then lost in the semifinals.
In the consolation semifinals he won by fall over his own teammate Kam Peters to reach the third place bout.
Mason Ham (113) took fourth, falling to Marathon’s Edmond Rapp in 1:31 in the bronze medal match.
Ham lost to Rapp by fall to start the tournament then won two consolation matches to reach the third place bout.
Austin Kimble (152) took home fourth, losing to Lansing’s Gabe Stevens 6-4 in the bronze medal match.
Kimble won his first match by fall then was pinned in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals he won with a 5-1 decision.
Garrett Skeen (132) took home fifth, winning the bout with a no contest over Tioga’s Justin Hopkins.
Skeens won his first match by fall then lost in the quarters 9-3.
He won the first rounds of consolations with back to back falls before losing in the consolation semifinals 9-0 to reach the fifth place match.
Peters (285) took fifth, beating Moravia’s Donald Garrow by fall in 26 seconds.
Peters lost his first bout of the day then won his second by fall to reach the consolation semifinals. He lost to his teammate Trent Skeens to fall into the fifth place bout.
Cole Stanton (138) came in sixth, losing to SVEC’s David Knickerbocker by fall in 2:53 in the fifth place match.
Stanton lost his quarterfinal match then won back to back consolation bouts by fall to reach the consolation semifinals. He lost there by fall to reach the fifth place bout.
NEW OXFORD INVITATIONAL
Canton was edged out by Red Land for the New Oxford Invitational title late Friday.
The Warriors (162.5) were a half point shy of Red Land (1630 with Line Mountain (159) taking third.
Troy (94) finished 10th overall thanks to having two champions in Seth Seymour (106) and Sheldon Seymour (120).
Canton had three second place finishers with Isaac Landis (106) losing to Seth Seymour in the final 7-0.
Up until that point Landis had won by two falls and a 5-3 decision in the semifinals.
Timmy Ward (170) also took second, getting pinned by St. Joe’s Catholic’s Tyler Stoltzful in the final in 3:41.
Ward dominated up to that point, winning with two falls and a 15-0 technical fall in the semifinals.
Trevor Williams (220) lost 3-2 to New Oxford’s Dylan Smith in the title match.
Williams started out the tournament with a 7-5 win followed by back to back decisions of 7-0 (quarterfinals) and 12-5 (semifinals).
Hayden Ward (132) took third beating Littlestown’s Ayden Dillion 8-1 in the bronze medal match.
Ward won his first two bouts by fall then lost 6-4 in the semifinals.
Bailey Ferguson (113) took fourth overall. He won his first two matches easily, 15-5 and a pin, before getting pinned in the semifinals.
In the third place match he injury defaulted.
Garrett Storch (182) came in fifth, wrestling five matches on the day.
He started off the tournament with a fall then lost 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
He won his next three matches: pin, 3-2 and in the fifth place match 8-4.
Brenen Taylor (152), Derek Atherton-Ely (195) and Jaden Hulslander (285) all took home sixth place finishes.
Taylor started out the day with a fall then lost in the quarters 19-3.
He got back to back wins of 17-4 and a pin before losing in the fifth place match 16-3.
Atherton-Ely lost his first match by fall then won the next three, fall, 6-2 and pin, before losing by fall in the fifth place match.
Hulslander started off his day with a fall before getting pinned in the quarters.
He had back to back falls in the consolations before losing 6-2 in the semifinals.
For Troy Seth Seymour won his first matches by fall then picked up a 5-0 win in the semifinals before beating Landis in the final.
Sheldon Seymour didn’t even make it to the third period in matches.
He won his first two with second period falls then won his semifinal with a 57 second pin and the title match with a 36 second fall over Line Mountain’s Blake Wirt.
Jacob Turner (152) took home fourth. He won his first two matches with first period falls then lost 7-2 in the semifinals.
In the third place match was pinned by Line Mountain’s Matty Coller in 4:17.
Ed Cole (170) took home seventh. He won his first match by fall then lost the next 8-3.
In the consolations he picked up a win by fall then was pinned to fall into the seventh place match, where he won by forfeit.
