WAVERLY — Gabby Picco was awarded the Valley’s Principals award given to the Valley’s best female athlete during the Waverly High School sports awards show on Tuesday night.
“I am honored and I respect everyone else who had the opportunity to win this award, Picco said. “Overall I am very excited and can’t thank everyone who has mentored me over my last years.”
Picco was a star on the soccer field and exemplified what it means to be a captain. She pulled all of the strings in the midfield and was an all-around gifted player, excelling on defense and in the offensive third.
Picco was a dead ball specialist; whether it be a corner kick, or a 30-yard free kick, Picco knew how to perfectly set up a teammate or blast the ball into the back of the net.
Picco was named All-State twice in her high school soccer career. Picco committed to playing Division I soccer in the fall at La Salle University and is pursuing a degree in business.
“I am most proud of my commitment on and off the field; especially in the community but even on the basketball court, and track, and not being afraid to try new things,” Picco said.
Picco did not just excel on the soccer field. Picco lettered in golf four years, and also was a member of the varsity track and varsity basketball teams. Picco was a four time participant in the state tournament for golf, and still holds the New York state record for two hole in ones in one round as a middle schooler.
Off the field, Picco is an active member of the community and an excellent student. Picco finished in the top 10 in her class, is a member of the National Honor Society, and was a five year member of the AV Club.
“Sports has taught me how to become a leader and it has showed me what perseverance hard work and commitment mean,” Picco said. “I can’t wait to take those attributes and put them into practice at La Salle University.”
Picco said she can’t thank her family and coaches enough for the support she has received and especially thanked her father and sisters who played an influential role in developing her on the soccer field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.