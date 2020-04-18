Waverly’s Scott Woodring has enjyed one of the best careers in school history.
He added to that this week, earning first team all-state Class B honors from the New York Sportswriters Association.
Woodring becomes the first Waverly player to ever earn first-team honors.
“Scott’s postseason accomplishments are very well deserved and unprecedented,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “Making first team all-state is one of the best honors a high school athlete can achieve. I’m extremely proud to have been able to coach Scotty. He was a great teammate, a leader, always enjoyable to be around, and extremely thoughtful. He continued to motivate me to be a better coach.
“Scott will be a player 25 years from now that people will still continue to have conversations about — he made that much of an impact, not just in basketball, but community wide. Scott certainly left his mark on the Waverly basketball program and raised the bar even higher for many players to come.”
Woodring averaged 26.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per game this season, along as 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals. He scored a school-record 552 points.
