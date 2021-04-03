Collin Wright had another dominant performance for the Waverly boys taking third at the Owego Invite out of 118 wrestlers.
Wright finished in 17:22. Nate Ackley was 35th in 19:41 and Matt Atanasoff was 48th in 20:42, while Gavin Schillmoeller was 56th in 21:20. Liam Wright was 86th in 23:45 and Brayden Hurt was 87th in 23:26.
Waverly boys took seventh out of 10 teams.
For the girls Harper Minaker was 16th out of 66 runners in 22:45 and Elizabeth Vaugh finished 33rd in 25:20.
“ The invitational was completed in three waves due to COVID restrictions, in which the times and places were compiled at the end,” Waverly coach Nate Culver said. “The weather was extremely inclement from relentlessly cold wind. I am very proud of our boys and girls for pushing through the physical and mental challenges of such conditions against excellent competition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.