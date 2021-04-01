Collin Wright won the individual title while the Waverly boys took second in the IAC South Division Cross Country Championship, finishing with a team score of 43. Newark Valley won at 33.
The boys race was split into two separate waves due to Covid restrictions, meaning Waverly didn’t get to go head-to-head with Newark Valley.
“Unfortunately, our boys’ team was not able to race against Newark Valley in person, but I am very proud of their determination to fight for every point within their race.
“Despite our girls not having a complete team, they work so hard for each other and I couldn’t be more proud of how strong they ran and how much they have improved in such a short time.”
Wright won the race in 16:44.38, topping the field by more than a minute.
Nate Ackley took fourth for the Wolverines in 18:27.47.
Matt Atanasoff was 10th for Waverly in 19:39.49 with Gavin Schillmoeller 13th in 20:12.91. Liam Wright finished 23rd in 22:14.22.
Brayden Hurd was 38th in 24:35.71.
Newark Valley had the 2nd, fifth, sixth, ninth and 14th place finishers to get the victory.
Notre Dame’s Derek Simpson took eighth in 19:22.61, while teammate Tyler Richards was 18th in 21:17.19.
Notre Dame’s girls rolled to the title with 26 points, with Newark Valley second at 40.
The Crusaders went 1-2-3 in the race with Riley Soehnlein winning in 20:37.46, followed by Aleandra Crowley (21:08.14) and Piper Young (21:13.13). Waverly’s Harper Minaker was fourth at 22:02.13 and Elizabeth Vaughn was sixth at 23:17.48.
Notre Dame’s Maura Devlin was ninth in 23:58 and Aubrey Akins of Waverly was 20th in 29:46.13, while Notre Dame’s Isabella Mashewske was 22nd in 30:45.86.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Newark Valley 1, Waverly 0
The Wolverines dropped their first game of the year as Emma Miller scored at 23:48 of the first half for the Cardinals in the victory.
Waverly had six shots and three corner kicks and Newark Valley had five shots and four corner kicks.
Kaitlyn Clark had five saves for Waverly.
“Newark Valley came off ready to play today,” Waverly coach Tara Hogan said. “They beat us to every ball. We just never found a rhythm today. The things we worked on (and improved upon when we played OM) just seemed to go out the window today. i can’t necessarily blame it on the crummy weather, either. We just didn’t show up today. We made slow and poor decisions by constantly passing back into pressure instead of finding our other options. We relied VERY heavily on our center defender (most of the time it was Kennedy Westbrook but Gabby was moved back there at some points, too) to RUSH and cover a poor pass/decision. Paige Robinson and Bella Romano both held the sides strong. They are so reliable. We are battling going into every game with one healthy sub (and 2 injured ones). I’m hoping we can refocus before our next game.”
TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Newark Valley 3, Waverly 0
28-26, 25-15, 27-25
WAVERLY — There are 3-0 volleyball matches and there are 3-0 volleyball matches.
Some are never in doubt while others include tight sets that could go either way.
In Tuesday night’s 3-0 sweep of the host Wolverines, Newark Valley had to survive set points in two of the sets — both of which went into the volleyball equivalent of overtime — to get the win.
Waverly had set point twice in the opener before the Cardinals rallied for a 28-26 win. The second set was never in question as N.V. won 25-15. The third set was more like the first set with Waverly holding set point again only to see the visitors rally for a 27-25 win.
“I think they’re getting better and better with every game,” said Meyers of the 2-4 Wolverines. “I keep saying it but I’m still super proud of them because we had such a short amount of time but they are putting the effort in and have such great attitudes.”
Several Waverly players did really well in defeat. Caitlin Bakely had Newark Valley off balance and finished with 13 service points that inclkuded six aces. Emilee Tittle’s serves were also a challenge as dhe has seven points with three aces.
Also for Waverly, Aryan Peters had seven assists and six points with four aces and Michaela Lauper matched Lillie Kirk — who led Waverly with four kills — with seven digs.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Waverly 2, Watkins Glen 1
WAVERLY — For the second straight game, the Waverly boys soccer team used a pair of goals in the second half to lift their team to victory. On Tuesday, the Wolverines were tied with Watkins Glen in the second half. That was when senior Nate Ryck chipped in two goals to secure the victory fresh off the commitment to Elmira College.
“I’m really happy to see all the hard work these boys have been putting in paying off for them,” said Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck. “They are really becoming a cohesive unit, and it’s been fun to watch.”
A scoreless first half setup Ryck’s first goal that was assisted by Griff Schillmoeller to open up the floodgates for one more Ryck goal later in the game to seal the game the two-point win for the Wolverines in a game that was hard to get going for the home team.
Waverly held the advantage in shots on goal by a tally of 9-5, a game that saw a lot of defense in the first half and picked up in the second. The Wolverines als had five corner kicks, as Watkins Glen just had two.
Cameron Mclsaac had five saves for the Wolverines in the win while Bryce Kelly recorded five saves for the Senecas.
“Defensively the boys worked well together and did well to protect our early lead,” Ryck added. “We still need to improve our finishing a bit, and I am hoping that gets better as we progress through the season.”
The Wolverines pick up the win, improving to 2-1 on the season. They will be back in action on the road Thursday when they head to Odessa-Montour. Watkins Glen falls to 0-2 and will take on Newark Valley on Thursday as the visiting team.
