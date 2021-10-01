There was some controversy surrounding the Athens School Board’s recent decision to allow Sayre boys and girls soccer players to join a co-op in Athens for this season. While it was a first for the two Valley schools, just down the road a similar partnership has been extremely successful between the Canton and Troy school districts over the past eight years.
The Troy-Canton boys soccer co-op began eight years ago with the girls’ partnership starting a year later. Over that time, groups of student-athletes from both schools have come together to prove that they can put aside any differences to work toward a common goal.
“They are one team. I mean these girls have each other’s back, not only on the field but off the field,” said Troy girls coach Wayne Pratt.
Canton senior Emmi Ward has been playing on the co-op team for all four years of high school, but she also played with most of her current teammates in the Troy Area Youth Soccer league growing up.
“It was a little scary at first, but I played with these girls all the way up through with TAYS and my sister went over and played with Troy so it wasn’t too bad of a transition,” Ward said.
The players from both schools have built solid relationships which go well beyond soccer.
“It’s a really strong bond. At first it’s a little hesitant, but once we’re around each other for a long period of time it’s like we’ve grown up with each other our whole lives,” Ward said.
Troy senior Grace Sherman echoed that sentiment.
“It’s actually really cool because we’ve formed a lot of good friendships. Emmi and I are really close and we have a really good bond together. I enjoy it and our team would not be the same without them,” said Sherma.
That type of bond crosses over to the boys’ co-op team as well.
“The bond of the team is pretty good, it’s strong,” said Canton sophomore Brayden Vroman. “It’s just one team when you put the jersey on.”
The rivalry between the Canton Warriors and Troy Trojans is historic and is important to a lot of people in both communities, but for these soccer players it is something they can easily put to the side.
“It really does (go away) because I mean we’ve got to play together or else it’s not going to help us out very much,” said Troy’s Logan Prouty, who is a sophomore on the boys squad.
“I didn’t really care. I really don’t pay attention to the rivalries much anyway. It’s kind of dumb in my opinion, but it is what it is,” added Vroman.
Sherman understands the importance of the rivalry, but joining forces with Canton for soccer was never an issue.
“It’s always been that way for other sports, and I’ve always thought of it that way, like a rivalry between Troy and Canton, but when it comes to soccer I’ve always been very open and enjoying playing with the Canton girls because we just come together,” she said.
When the Troy team traveled to Canton on September 22 for a boys/girls doubleheader in front of the Warrior faithful, it was apparent that the “Old Shoe” rivalry goes away during soccer season.
“Yes, Troy and Canton have a rivalry but it’s only on the sports field — football especially with the Old Shoe game — but you watch later on tonight we’re going to have the Troy football team here, the Canton football team here cheering on the Lady Trojans/Warriors. We are all one. We all have a common goal — make each other better,” Pratt said.
“The Canton football team back here cheering us on, you know everybody loves that. That’s just supporting everybody. And athletes in general, student-athletes, you want to see people do well, people you know, and everybody knows everybody between Troy and Canton,” said Troy boys coach Jason Hodlofski. “They all know each other and they support each other in sports. I’ve had some of my students come over to Canton games and vice versa. It’s a community rivalry, but also we’re both in the same community.”
It was a special night for the Canton players, and something the Troy students were happy to be a part of.
“I thought it was great. The Canton kids were excited. Our Troy kids were excited for the Canton kids,” Hodlofski said.
“It means a lot to me because my community can come and watch and see not only me but the other Canton players, what we do in another town and they get to support us,” said Ward on playing a home game in Canton.
While having a co-op is important as it guarantees that no Troy or Canton player will miss out on a season due to low numbers, it also helps create better teams as they try to compete for NTL and District 4 titles.
“We always try and get as many (Canton players) as we can get. As long as they want to come play, we’re happy to have them,” Hodlofski said.
“I think it’s pretty cool. It adds to our team. We get to have a bigger team and we’ve got some pretty good kids from Canton,” Prouty said.
Pratt remembers when the co-op first started.
“Back when it first started there were quite a few Canton girls who didn’t have a soccer program and probably didn’t have enough to actually start up a program ... the administration here at Canton and the administration in Troy worked it out to put that co-op together that allowed two small schools to really come together and form a bond and to be competitive in the NTL,” he said.
While having a stronger team is a bonus, for both coaches it really is all about helping as many student-athletes as possible play a sport they love and grow as individuals before they head off into the real world.
“If you can make a difference in one girl’s life, it’s worth it. That’s really what it comes down to. How do you make life better for somebody? Tonight’s game is a prime example. You know you’ve got Canton players who don’t really get an opportunity to have their fans on the sideline, so to be able to come here and do it at their stadium, in front of their people, it makes it all worth it,” Pratt said before his team’s game in Canton.
