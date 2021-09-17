'We can always count on Jake'

WYALUSING — Every football coach needs to have players who step up and become leaders on and off the field. For first-year Wyalusing coach Henry Laboranti, one of those players is senior Jake Horner.
Horner, a starting defensive end and offensive tackle, was named a team captain this year and has proven to be a strong leader for the Rams.
“It’s like having an assistant coach on the field,” Laboranti said. “You can trust him to get in people’s faces when they make a mistake, but not just get mad at them but also teach them how to do better. He’s not a loud kid. He might hoot and holler, get excited about some plays here and there, but he’s got a golden heart. Such a good kid.”
Horner’s leadership does not stop when the Rams leave the field, according to Laboranti.
“He shows everybody how to act in school, how to act on the football field. He’s got a really involved group of parents who are really good people,” Laboranti said.
Horner has enjoyed being a team captain and believes it will help him in the future.
“It’s unbelievable ... to be able to help lead this team has definitely given me some skills that I’m going to use in the future,” Horner said.
Part of Horner’s future will include joining the United States Navy where he is planning to land on a nuclear submarine.
Horner believes his time playing football for the Rams has helped prepare him for a future in the Navy.
“It has taught me to understand rules, understand direction, to be physically and mentally strong and not take everything to heart,” Horner said.
Horner, who started playing high school football as a sophomore, has loved his time with the Rams.
“It’s been phenomenal. My teammates have been there for me and supported me throughout everything. Any time I had an injury, or any time I got sick, they always have my back,” Horner said. “I enjoy every bit of this game. This sport has been my life for the past three years.”
Laboranti confirmed Horner’s love of the game.
“He loves football so much, even when he had to go to (Navy) recruiting or anything like that he was disappointed he had to miss practice. He’s just a really impressive young man,” he said. “When we lose I don’t think anybody takes it harder than Jake, and when we win I don’t know if anybody pumps up the team more than him.”
The senior captain missed last week’s contest, but will be back on the field tonight for the Rams.
“We didn’t have him last week and it really hurt us, so we’re really excited to have him back this week. We can always count on Jake, 100 percent. When he had to miss last week he was so disappointed,” Laboranti said. “I’m just so excited to have him back, and being a first year head coach, I wish I had him for more than one year.”
Being in your first year as a head coach can bring plenty of challenges, but for Laboranti life has been made a little easier by having Horner on the team.
“He’s a good teacher. He’s a great kid. If every team had a Horner on their team, boy they would be lucky.”
