WYALUSING — There’s no doubt about it that the 2021 fall football season has been one of the most anticipated we’ve ever seen. In Pennsylvania, high school football games have practically gone back to normal with fans in the stands and students back on the field after a year of covid.
For the Wyalusing Rams, they had to wait even longer than expected as they bore a lightning delay lasting nearly two and a half hours that started during the coin flip. After
a 9:20 p.m. start, the Rams were more than excited to get back onto the field, resulting in a 64-0 blowout win over the Montrose Meteors.
“We were anxious and we desperately wanted to get out and play hard,” said Wyalusing senior Nolan Oswald. “We had guys out here throwing during the delay and we just wanted to go.”
Oswald’s performance highlighted the wide receiver position as he caught four touchdown passes from Blake Morningstar with the shortest being from 25 yards out. He finished the day with 142 yards receiving.
“It felt amazing to have a great game through the air,” added Oswald. “Blake Morningstar was throwing the ball very well and everything was working out for us.”
It was also the debut for junior quarterback Blake Morningstar, who recently committed to Wake Forest to pitch on the baseball team for the Demon Deacons. Morningstar six completions for a total of 183 yards.
“He’s just a fantastic quarterback and we’re just so lucky to have him,” said Wyaluisng Head Coach Henry Laboranti. “He sees the field well and he has such a talented arm.”
It didn’t take long at all for the Rams to get rolling as they put up a flashy 34 point quarter for the commanding lead despite playing 10-minute quarters. That then turned
into a 49-0 halftime lead with two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. A running clock in the second half would end the game with a 64-point shutout for Wyalusing.
Now with a 1-0 record, Wyalusing will return to the gridiron on the road Next Friday at 7 p.m. when they take on North Penn-Mansfield who recently fell to Canton.
“Coaches only coach and the players make the plays and boy did they impress me today,” noted Laboranti. “Montrose brought a great squad and a great effort tonight but it feels great to have our first victory of the season.”
