WYALUSING — It’s not very often that you get to start a high school football game at 9:30 p.m. For the Wyalusing Rams, it didn’t seem to phase them one bit, as they put a hurt on the Montrose Meteors early.
The Rams used a 34-point first quarter to cruise to a 64-0 win to start the season on their home field after waiting the majority of the night in a lightning delay.
It was also the debut for junior quarterback Blake Morningstar, who recently committed to Wake Forest to pitch on the baseball team for the Demon Deacons. Morningstar finished with six completions for a total of 183 yards. Three of those were touchdown passes to senior Nolan Oswald, averaging 37 yards a touchdown catch.
Wyalusing built a 49-0 lead at the half, and would put up 15 in the next two quarters with the running clock rule in effect to produce the final margin of 64 in the shutout. The Rams defense allowed the Meteors to just one first down, coming in the fourth quarter.
Wyalusing returns to the gridiron next Friday when they travel to take on North-Penn Mansfield at 7 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Look for complete coverage of this game in Sunday’s Review.
