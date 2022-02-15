Weather or not,  trout seasons approaching

It might seem like a long way off given the relentless winter, but the New York and Pennsylvania trout seasons are actually just a month-and-a-half away from their typically chilly kickoffs.
New York’s statewide trout season will stick to its traditional April 1 opening, while Pennsylvania this year launches a single, statewide opening day of Saturday April 2, a week after the March 26 youth trout day.
The Keystone State will launch its ambitious stocking effort of 3.2 million trout the week of Feb. 21, including many stops in Bradford and Sullivan county waters.
Looking at the pre-season and in-season stocking schedules (found online at www.fishandboat.com), it’s worth noting that some area waters won’t be stocked ahead of the season kickoff. In Bradford County, Gaylord Creek, Mountain Lake, South Creek and Sugar Run won’t be stocked prior to April 2. In Sullivan County, Mill Creek and the upper end of Schrader Creek in that county won’t receive fish ahead of opening day).
Here are the stocking schedules for both counties this spring:
Bradford County: Cooks Pond – March 10, week of April 25; Gaylord Creek – April 25; Little Schrader Creek – March 23; Mountain Lake – May 3, Oct. 13; North Branch Sugar Creek – March 16, April 8; Schrader Creek – March 23, May 2, May 12; South Branch Towanda Creek – March 11; South Creek – April 8; Sugar Creek – March 16, April 8; Sugar Run – April 4; Sunfish Pond – March 23, April 21, May 12; Towanda Creek – March 11, April 28; Tuscarora Creek – March 30, April 22; Wysox Creek – March 30, April 22.
Sullivan County: Elk Creek – March 30, April 18; Hoagland Branch – March 30, April 18, May 4; Hunters Lake – March 9, April 9, May 4, Oct. 4; Kings Creek – March 30; Little Loyalsock Creek – March 28, April 29; Loyalsock Creek – March 31, April 11, May 5; Mill Creek – April 18; Muncy Creek – March 21, April 13; North Branch Mehoopany Creek – March 22, April 20; Schrader Creek – May 2; West Branch Fishing Creek – April 1, May 6.
Of the 3.2 million trout to be planted, about 2.2 million will be rainbows, 686,000 brown trout and 293,000 brook trout.
And there will be some true trophy fish out there. About 70,000 brood fish — 2 ½- and 3 ½-year old trout of 14-20 inches — will be stocked. About 70% of them will be out there in the water on opening day, the rest stocked during the season.
There will also be about 13,000 of the coveted golden rainbow trout stocked, most (about 80%) prior to the opener.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly on the decline, volunteers are welcome this year to assist with the stockings, although they’re asked to stay home if they’re not feeling well. It’s always a popular way to shake off cabin fever and build some excitement ahead of another season of trout fishing.
The Valley, and actually the entire region, lost a true sportsman last month with the passing of Fred Cornell, a noted gunsmith and expert marksman who over the years worked on firearms for countless hunters and sport shooters and helped many develop their shooting skills. Fred and his wife Yvonne traveled across North America and into Africa and Europe on hunting and competitive shooting excursions. It was a life full of adventure and memories.
Retired Sayre art teacher, noted artist and illustrator Dana Twigg of Sayre had his work again featured on the cover of Pennsylvania Game News, this time in the popular publication’s February issue. These days one of Game News’ chief illustrators, this time his cover — his fourth for Game News — focused on the agency’s big game scoring as part of February’s special big game records issue.
There’s likely not a lot of open-water fishing options these days, and many anglers are awaiting the arrival of spring, but another of New York state’s Free Fishing Weekends is set for Feb. 19-20, during which no fishing license is needed. You may need an ice auger, however.
