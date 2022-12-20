SAYRE — The Sayre Redskins basketball team rallied back in the fourth to pull off a 51-47 win over Montgomery on Saturday to pick up their second win of the season.
It was all Montgomery in the first half of play, putting the Redskins down 31-15 at the break.
But the Redskins would start to chip at that lead throughout the second half before using a huge run in the fourth to claim the win.
Sayre cut the lead to 43-32 heading into the fourth, and would completely dominate the final frame and outscored Montgomery 19-4 to grab the win.
Jackson Hubbard led the way with a huge double-double of 20 points and 10 boards, while Zack Garrity scored 11, Nick Pellicano netted 10, Will Trump added six, and Mike Griffin scored four in the win.
Sayre’s next contest will be on the road against NEB tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
Troy 65, Lewisburg 46
TROY — The Troy Trojans basketball team picked up another win on Saturday at home as they took down Lewisburg 65-46 behind a 24-point outing from Evan Woodward.
Troy would get out to an early lead, using a 15-6 advantage in the first to put Lewisburg on the ropes early.
Lewisburg punched back in the second and cut the lead to two points at 25-23 at the break.
In the second half — it was all Troy.
They outscored Lewisburg 40-23 in the second half, spearheaded by a 21-point fourth that closed the door on a comeback.
Woodward was the top point-getter for Troy, scoring 24 points and knocking down five threes.
Jake Burbage netted 13 points, Colin Loveland added eight, Justice Chimics added six, Lincoln Chimics scored six, and Lance Heasley added six points.
Troy is back on the floor on Wednesday when they host NP-Mansfield at 7:30 p.m.
Dallas 73, Athens 50
DALLAS — The visiting Athens Wildcats dropped a non-league contest against Dallas by a 73-50 score on Saturday night.
Dallas jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the opening quarter and the Wildcats could never recover as they dropped their second game of the season.
Mason Lister led Athens with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Luke Horton added 12 points and five rebounds, and Luke Kraft finished with eight points and three assists in the loss.
The Wildcats would get five points and four rebounds from Chris Mitchell, while Connor Mosher finished with five points and Korey Miller chipped in three assists.
Darius Wallace led Dallas with 20 points and Nick Williams scored 16 points.
Sullivan County 75, Millville 18
MILLVILLE — The Sullivan County Griffins routed the Millville boys basketball team on Saturday to move to 4-1 with a 75-18 victory.
Ben Carpenter had a monster game from the three-point line — scoring a game-high 23 points and connecting on three triples in the win.
Tucker Blasi scored 12 points, Maddox Bahr netted 11, Conner Smithkors netted six with 10 rebounds, Derrick Finnegan scored five, and Colin King netted four.
Nine Sullivan County players contributed scoring in the win.
Girls Basketball
Towanda 57, CV 31
WESTFIELD — The Towanda Lady Black Knights basketball team extended their win streak to three games on Saturday as they took down the Cowanesque Valley Indians 57-31 powered by a career-high from Eliza Fowler.
Towanda dominated the first half and scored 31 in the first half while allowing just 10 points to give them a comfortable advantage at the break.
It was more of the same in the second half as Towanda came out of the half with another big 16-point frame to put the game out of reach to give them the victory.
Fowler was the hot hand in the contest and splashed five three-pointers in the victory on her way to 17 points.
She also added two boards, two assists, and three steals.
Paige Manchester turned in her normally solid stat-line recording a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards and also recorded five assists, one block, and four steals.
Also in double-figures was Brynn Woodruff with 12 points, who also grabbed five boards and a steal.
Bella Hurley added six points and six rebounds, Gracie Schoonover netted four points with seven boards and a team-high four blocks, while Alonna Ayers and Athena Chacona added two points.
Aziza Ismailova also snatched three steals in the winning effort.
Towanda is back on the floor tonight at 7 p.m. at home against Wellsboro.
Wellsboro 32, Sayre 29
SAYRE — The Sayre Lady Redskins basketball team nearly captured their first win of the 2022 season on Saturday, but ultimately fell short to Wellsboro by a score of 32-29.
Both teams hung close throughout the first half, with Sayre trailing just 15-14 at the break.
Wellsboro extended their lead to two points in the third quarter before holding on in the fourth with an 8-7 advantage to pick up the win over Sayre.
Sayre was led by Kaitlyn Sutton who netted a team-high 12 points.
Both Lizzy Shaw and Rylee Lantz added six points, Gabby Shaw scored four points, and Meghan Flynn scored one point.
Sayre will continue to look for their first win of the year tonight when they travel to Rome to take on the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers at 6 p.m.
Shamokin 33, Troy 19
SHAMOKIN — The Troy Lady Trojans basketball team suffered their first loss of the 2022 season on Saturday as Shamokin used a big defensive effort to hold the Troy girls to their lowest offensive production of the year in a 33-19 win.
Troy would gain the lead early in the game, holding Shamokin scoreless in the first and scoring five points of their own before Shamokin would start to get things rolling.
In the second frame, Shamokin would take the lead behind a 12-5 effort and go into halftime with a slim 12-10 advantage.
In the second half, Shamokin held Troy to just nine points to come away with the win.
Troy’s top scorer on the night was Katie Lackey who added nine points to go with her six boards.
Rachel Kingsley led the way on the boards with 10 while also scoring two points and grabbing one steal.
Kailyn Sterling recorded five points with a team-high four steals, and Alyssa Parks added three points.
Troy will look to bounce back tonight on the road against Williamson when they tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Elk Lake 53, Wyalusing 40
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams girls’ basketball team dropped their Saturday contest against Elk Lake 53-40 to fall to 3-2 on the season.
The game remained close throughout the first quarter, with Wyalusing only trailing by one point heading into the second by a score of 14-13.
In the second quarter, Elk Lake used a big defensive effort to hold the Lady Rams to just five points and scored 14 of their own to go up 28-18 at the half.
In the third frame, the Elk Lake defense put some distance between them and the Wyalusing team with another big advantage of 13-4 to put the Lady Rams down 41-22 heading into the final quarter.
Wyalusing attempted to rally, netting 18 points with Layla Botts putting together an incredible 10-point quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Elk Lake survived the run to escape with the win.
Botts was the leading scorer for the Lady Rams and poured in 13 total on the night to go with two boards, one assist, and two steals.
Olivia Leichtliter added eight points, nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, Rachel Wilson scored seven, Chloe Bennett added six points and two steals, Elana Jennings scored three points, and Treanna Nickeson chipped in three to go with her four boards and three steals.
Wyalusing is back on the floor for a league matchup tonight at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to take on the Lady Wildcats.
