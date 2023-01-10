LAPORTE — The Sullivan County Griffins basketball team hosted Benton on Saturday and came up with a big win of 67-23 powered by a 32-point first-quarter outburst.
The win pushes the Griffins to 6-4 on the year.
The Griffins scored on 12 made field goals in the first frame, with Riley King and Landon Baldwin lighting it up for nine points in the frame each.
After another strong second quarter, they boasted a 53-13 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Griffins took their foot off the pedal on offense but still won the final two quarters 14-10 to come away with a lopsided victory.
Both Baldwin and King ended their games with 14 points each, all in the first three quarters.
Derrick Finnegan and Ben Carpenter both cracked double-digits with 10 points, Tucker Blasi scored five, Maddox Bahr and Conner Smithkors added four points, while both James Romeo and Ryan Nolan connected on a three-pointer.
Canton 61, CV 49
CANTON — A career-high scoring output from senior Canton player Weston Bellows led the Warriors to a 61-49 victory on Saturday over Cowanesque Valley.
Bellows poured in 26 points and helped his team to burst out of the gates to a big run that led to a 34-21 advantage at the half.
They continued to score in bunches, netting another 35 points in the second half, to grab the win and move to 7-4 on the year.
Bellows netted a game-high 26 points and stuffed the stat sheet with eight helpers, five rebounds, and five steals on the night.
Austin Allen scored 11, and Ben Fitch added nine points.
Talin Williamson recorded a team-high 11 rebounds to go with his four Kyle Kapichok added six boards and seven points, and Hunter Brackman netted four points in the win.
Canton’s next contest is on the road against Sayre on Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. start.
Girls Basketball
Jersey Shore 57, Troy 32
JERSEY SHORE — The Troy Lady Trojans took on Jersey Shore in a non-league contest and fell 57-32 on Saturday for their second loss of the year.
Troy stayed close in the first half with the lead only at 24-17, but the Lady Bulldogs rolled out a huge effort in the second half to bury the Lady Trojans and more than doubled their scoring output in the second half.
Troy was led by Kailyn Sterling, who scored 12 points, while Rachel Kingsley notched six.
Alyssa Parks and Katie Lackey added five each, and Ella VanNoy chipped in four points.
Troy hosted Montgomery in their next contest on Monday.
NEB 51, Canton 26
ROME — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers cruised to a 51-26 win over Canton on Friday to tighten their grip on the NTL Small School division and push their record to 7-2 on the year.
NEB rolled out a 13-3 lead in the first and continued to roll throughout as the game continued to pick up the win.
The Lady Panthers were led by Kate O’Connor with 10 points, Lani Thomas with seven points, Alena Beene with seven points, Lilly Maynard with six points, and Kayleigh Thoman with five points.
Emma Neuber and Becca VanDemark also chipped in four points in the well-rounded victory for the NEB girls.
Canton’s scoring was paced by Carolyn Thoren, who scored nine points, Molly Ward netted seven points, Emmie Tymeson, who scored four points, while Jazmyn Hickok and Kendall Kitchen scored three apiece.
NEB and Canton’s next contests are scheduled for Tuesday, with the Lady Panthers will host CV and Canton will head to Sayre, with both games starting at 7 p.m.
Northwest 52, Sayre 10
SHICKSHINNY— The Sayre girls dropped a non-league contest on Friday when they took on the Northwest Lady Rangers and fell by a score of 52-10.
Sayre struggled on offense, and turnovers proved costly as they turned into easy buckets on the other end.
The Lady Redskins were paced by Gabby Shaw, who netted four of her team’s 10 points.
Northwest was led by Carleigh Miner with 16 points, and Ashlyn Hermanofski, who netted 10.
Sayre’s next contest is tonight, at home against Canton, with a 6 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.