LAPORTE — After falling to Sullivan County in the first round of the Sullivan County Tournament, the Troy basketball team bounced back in the consolation round with a dominant 62-37 win over MMI Prep on Saturday.
Troy would open the game on a tear and take a 14-9 lead after one quarter.
Soon after, Troy started to roll and used a 16-7 advantage in the second to go into the break up 30-16.
Troy continued to roll in the second half, and despite allowing 21 points, they poured in 32 of their own to pick up the victory.
Troy used a balanced attack on offense, with three players reaching double-digits, and Colin Loveland and Evan Woodward both netted 13 in the win.
Lincoln Chimics was the other double-digit scorer — netting 10 points.
Lance Heasley scored nine, Jack Burbage netted eight, Jackson Taylor added six, and Jeff Busch scored three.
Troy is back in action on Wednesday at home against Sayre as they look to improve on their 3-1 record.
Muncy 57, Sullivan County 47
LAPORTE — The Sullivan County Griffins fell just short in the championship round of their home tournament and fell by a score of 57-47 to the Muncy Indians.
A slow start put Sullivan County down early as Muncy took a 13-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
They extended their lead to 31-11 heading into the half.
Sullivan County rallied late with a 25-point burst in the final quarter propelled by four three-pointers from Enrico Capriotti, who finished with 18 points on six total three-pointers.
It proved to not be enough as Muncy held on for the victory and the title championship.
Capriotti led the Griffins with 18 points, Trey Higley added 12, Ben Carpenter scored six, Maddox Bahr netted two, and Conner Smithkors, Colin King, and Landon Baldwin all netted three points each.
NP-Liberty 44, NEB 37
MONTGOMERY — After topping Montgomery in the first round of the Montgomery Tournament, the Northeast Bradford Panthers basketball team came up just short of the title and fell to NP-Liberty 44-37 on Saturday in the finals.
The game went into the half with NEB down 31-22.
NEB rallied in the third to cut the lead to only six points, but Liberty held on with a 9-8 advantage in the fourth to pick up the win.
NEB displayed a balanced attack on offense, with two players scoring nine points in Josh Stanton and Cayden McPherson.
Joe Stanton and Cooper Brown added six each, Brayden Miller scored four points, and Eli Stanton added three.
NEB is back in action on Wednesday when they host Wellsboro and look to move back to .500 on the season.
Athens 72, Norwich 47
JOHNSON CITY — The Athens Wildcats rebounded from Friday night’s loss to Johnson City with a 72-47 win over Norwich in the consolation round of the Johnson City Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
Mason Lister earned an All-Tournament team selection with another big performance on Saturday morning. The senior finished with 29 points on perfect 11 of 11 shooting from the field. He also made all six of his foul shots and added eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block.
Xavier Watson had 13 points, six rebounds and one block for the Wildcats, who also got eight points each from Luke Horton and Kolsen Keathley.
Horton added six rebounds and Keathley hauled in five boards in the victory.
Also for Athens, Chris Mitchell added four points and seven rebounds, while Korey Miller and Lucas Kraft both had four points and Jase Babcock had two points.
Girls Basketball
Wyalusing 45, Sayre 26
WYALUSING — The Sayre Lady Redskins led 10-7 after the opening quarter but it would be all Wyalusing from there as the Lady Rams pulled away for the win.
Layla Botts led the way for Wyalusing with 11 points. Olivia Leichliter added nine points, and both Sydney Friedlander and Elana Jennings chipped in five points in the win.
Sayre was led by Kaitlyn Sutton with 10 points.
Lizzy Shaw and Gabby Shaw had six points each for the Lady Redskins.
Wyalusing will host Cowanesque Valley, while Sayre visits Troy on Tuesday.
Troy 44, Elk Lake 36
ELK LAKE — The Troy Lady Trojans picked up a 44-36 win on Saturday over Elk Lake, powered by a 17-point outing by Kailyn Sterling.
Rachel Kingsley also added a big night for the Troy girls, netting nine points to go with her team-high 13 boards.
Alyssa Parks was able to contribute six points and three steals, Katie Lackey recorded four points and five rebounds, MaKenna Matthews netted four points and grabbed two steals, and Kendal Allen also netted four points in the win.
The Troy girls will host Sayre on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Four Trojans medal at DKI tournament
BLOOMSBURG — The Troy wrestling squad came home with four medalists and an 11th-place team finish at the Darren Klingerman Invitational in Bloomsburg over the weekend.
Leading the way was Konner Kerr, who reached the finals at 114 pounds before falling to Hamburg’s Chase Homan.
On his way to the title match, Kerr pinned Crestwood’s Nicholas Webb in the quarterfinals and earned a 4-1 decision over Schuylkill Haven’s Daeson Haenauer in the semifinals.
Troy’s Mason Woodward finished 4-2 over the weekend as he took home a fourth-place finish at 215 pounds.
Kenyon Slater finished in sixth-place at 133 pounds as he went 3-3 in the tournament.
The final medalist for the Trojans was Carter Austin, who finished with a 3-3 record to take home eighth place at 145 pounds.
Also for the Trojans, Jacob Hinman was 2-2 at 152 pounds and Kael Millard was 2-2 at 215 pounds.
Peyton Bellows (138), Rylan Breidt (160), William Steele (172) and Eli Randall (189) all had one win over the weekend.
Troy will host Athens in an NTL showdown on Wednesday.
