There are some changes coming in Pennsylvania high school wrestling next year.
The PIAA approved a change from 14 weight classes to 13 next year.
The new weight classes will be 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285, shaking up the upperweights for next year.
Some coaches think the changes can be positive, and get rid of some of the forfeits in matches. Other coaches are worried the changes take away opportunities for kids.
“I’m not in favor of the weight reduction, due to the fact that when we are trying to grow the sport we now will send 40 less kids to AA/AAA state tournament and we are also bumping kids out of the lineup,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said. “In this day kids are not patient to wait to get in the lineup, we may lose those kids, so I’m not in favor. NFHS (Nationally) is keeping the weights the same, so I think we should have stayed put until the federation makes the change.”
Towanda coach Bill Sexton also thinks the state should have waited to see what they do nationally.
“I am not in favor of the change,” Sexton said. “I think it will take opportunities away from kids to participate. I don’t like the fact that we are doing this in Pennsylvania and not going with the National Federation Weights. I think it makes it harder to wrestle New York schools. I would be more in favor if it was a Federation change and the whole country was changing.”
There are a lot of things with the changes that concern some area coaches.
“13 weights eliminates dual meet ties,” Sexton said. “It would be better to spread out the weight classes, the jump from 172 to 189 is too much.”
Wesneski has the exact same feelings on the gap from 72 to 89 and no more tiebreakers.
Wyalusing coach Mike Earle is one of the coaches that thinks the changes can help.
“Overall I think the changes are good,” he said. “Less forfeits, better competition in upper weights and elimination of the tie breaking criteria in almost all classes.
“I personally do not think it will have a great impact overall on the teams and matchups. Obviously, there will be some matches that are close and this will have some impact. But, what teams benefit and what teams are negatively affected will most likely change from year to year depending on the line-ups. Most teams that struggle to fill a line-up will benefit because it is one less forfeit they are giving up.”
While some coaches feel less weights can take away chances for kids, Earle sees it possibly helping those kids develop.
“In my opinion, this will help fill line-ups,” Earle said. “There is not another high school sport that requires 14 varsity starters to complete a team. There is a chance that it will actually help kids to compete by providing more opportunities for JV matchups, especially in the upper weights. It potentially could help keep a kid long term that is not quite developed enough to be a starter, but thrown into a spot in the upperweights just to fill the line-up.”
For all the coaches, they know more changes could come in the future, and they hope they all benefit the sport.
“Rules change every year so that will continue,” Earle said. “As far as specific changes to the number of weight classes, I think this will be it for a while. I do think they will continue to add rules that provide more opportunities for non-starters to pick up matches which would be really good for our sport.”
“The sport is always changing, we will adjust and move forward,” Sexton said.
“This could be the start of many changes in our sport down the road, hopefully all positive for our programs,” Wesneski said.
