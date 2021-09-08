MANSFIELD — Although Kannon VanDuzer of Sayre and Andrew Green of North Penn-Mansfield shared medalist with matching 83s, it was Blake Hamblin who led Wellsboro to the win at the Northern Tier League’s annual visit to Corey Creek on Tuesday.
Wellsboro finished with a 375, topping second-place Athens by one stroke.
Wyalusing was third with a 385, followed by still-undermanned Sayre with a 410, Cowanesque Valley with a 446, Towanda with a 449 and North Penn-Mansfield with a 510.
With the win, Wellsboro leads the league with a 4-3 record. Athens is second at 13-4, Sayre remains in third at 9-3. Wyalusing is fourth at 12-5, followed by Towanda at 5-12, Cowanesque Valley at 4-13 and North Penn/Mansfield at 0-17.
Hannalee Cleveland had a 93 for Wellsboro with Hayden Zuchowski and Andrew Merriman scoring for the Hornets with rounds of 94 and 99, respectively.
Athens was paced by Cameron Sullivan, who shot a 90. Evan Cooper, whose 92 included a birdie on the ninth hole scored along with Dylan Saxon who had a 96 and Keaton Sinsabaugh with a 98.
Joining the scoring list for Sayre, still missing one regular, were Dylan Seck with a 97, Dominic Fabbri with a 113 and Josh Arnold with a 117.
Nick Salsman led Wyaslusing with a 93, Trehnon Hugo fired a 95 and Brody Fuhrey carded a 97.
Jordan Vargeson paced Cowanesque Valley with a 96, and Towanda was led by Garrett Chapman with a 95 and Ryan Elliott with a 96.
The NTL will reconvene at River Valley Golf Course on Tuesday for the fourth round of league play.
