Kaeden Mann had not hit the way he hoped he would in the earlier parts of his senior season. Monday night, Mann showed the caliber of hitter he can be as he sent a pitch over the left- center field fence some 350 feet from home plate as Wellsboro played a clean baseball game and beat Wyalusing 8-4 to preserve their one game lead over Athens in the NTL-Large School standings with just three league games left to play for the Hornets.
“All year long I’ve been looking first pitch fastball down the middle,” Mann said. “That’s what I got and I swung on it, connected with it, and it felt amazing.”
Mann’s solo shot to lead off the bottom of the third inning broke a 2-2 tie and when he crossed the plate, equaled the amount of runs Wellsboro scored against Wyalusing earlier in the season, when the Rams pulled out a huge 4-3 win in walk-off fashion.
Zach Rowland started for Wellsboro and two quick innings, including a six pitch first inning, kept his pitch count down and allowed him to get 20 of the requisite 21 outs.
“Those quick innings save energy for later in the game,” Rowland said.
Wyalusing threatened repeatedly in the game, but Rowland’s steady presence kept crooked numbers off the scorecard in all but one inning.
“Zach’s our ace and he wanted the ball in this game,” Coach Steve Adams said. “There was a stretch there where he didn’t always work ahead but he made quality pitches when he was behind in the count.”
Hornet pitchers only struck out three batters, and the defense needed to make plays and they did, none bigger than a two batter stretch in the top of the sixth inning.
With two on and one out in the top of the sixth in an 8-4 ballgame, Ram leadoff hitter Hunter Moss hit a shot into the right-center field gap that looked destined for extra bases as it carried towards the fences. Right fielder Brock Hamlin had other ideas. Hamlin saw the ball off the bat perfectly, got a great jump, and made a catch fully extended to save at least one, if not two, runs. Then, Trehnon Hugo hit one into that same gap that would be a challenging play for many, but Hamlin made it look easy and ended the last true Wyalusing threat.
Wellsboro got things going early on as Cameron Brought singled through the right side to score Darryn Callahan in the bottom of the first to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead. Wellsboro racked up the pitch count of Wyalusing ace Blake Morningstar, as he was pulled after throwing 51 pitches in just 1 2/3 innings, as Ram coach Nick Vanderpool was forced to make future considerations with Wyalusing having a jam-packed schedule this week.
Wellsboro scored three runs to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fourth on just one hit. Good baserunning was key as the Hornets stole six bases on the day and three in that inning to go along with eight hits overall. When two runs scored on a Zach Rowland infield hit and ensuing error, Wellsboro found themselves up 6-3 and ahead to stay.
Wellsboro now finds themselves in pole position in the Large School race.
“We’re right where we want to be,” Adams said.
