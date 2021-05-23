WELLSBORO -- It’s often said that hitting is contagious. After pounding out 21 hits, the Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes certainly agree. The sixth-seeded Tornadoes played a sensational baseball game in all facets Saturday afternoon at Wellsboro as they knocked off third-seeded Wellsboro, 19-5.
“Wellsboro has some good arms and for our kids to have the at bats they did was impressive,” Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades said after the game.
He wasn’t wrong. Very few, if any, of those 21 Tornado hits were bloopers. They mashed up and down the lineup with eight players getting hits.
“We swung it well up and down the order,” Eades said. “We stress in practice making teams beat us in our bubble and we did that at the plate today.”
It was Wellsboro who opened the scoring, though. After Mount Carmel left the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, Isaac Keane drove in a run on a single through the left side.
Wellsboro looked to have a really going with two on and one out, but the Mount Carmel middle infield turned two against the fifth Hornet hitter, Kaeden Mann to end the inning. It would be the last lead the Hornets had.
Mount Carmel plated their first run on a bases-loaded passed ball. Then, Casen Sandri scorched a fastball over the center fielder’s head for a bases-clearing triple to make it 3-1.
“We were just trying to find some barrels early on,” Sandri said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much but barrel it up and put it in play.”
The Tornadoes would add three more runs in the inning and took a 6-1 lead.
Wellsboro fought back immediately, though, as they plated two and had leading hitter Cameron Brought at the plate with two on and two out. But, Mount Carmel starting pitcher Damon Dowkus fooled Brought on a curveball for the third strike and got out of the jam.
The biggest at-bat of the game may have been in the top of the third. After Gavin Lasko singled with no outs, and a Dowkus two out single, Colin Lokitis hit the chalk down the left field line to plate two and give the Tornadoes and 8-3, before Wellsboro got one back in the third and fourth innings to make it 8-5.
Once, again, the Tornadoes had an answer, and once again it was Sandri providing the big hit as he hit a two-run moonshot over the left field fence to make it 10-5 and gave relief pitcher Damon Milewski a bigger cushion.
Mount Carmel added four more in the top of the sixth as Reed Witkoski hit a topspin live drive that was hit hard enough to clear the fence in left-center field at 340 feet, and Sandri and Dowkus had back-to-back doubles.
They tacked on four more in the top of the seventh as the bats hit whatever and whoever the Hornets put on the mound.
Mount Carmel will advance to play Loyalsock in the District 4 Class AAA Baseball Semifinals on Tuesday at Central Columbia at 4PM.
