EAST TROY — Wellsboro scored three late second half goals to pull away from Troy 4-0 in NTL boys’ soccer action Thursday.
Troy came into the contest unbeaten in league play while Wellsboro’s loss had been to Athens.
The game was scoreless until five minutes to go in the first half when Luke Pondo scored off a Joseph Grab assist to put the Hornets up 1-0.
Then halfway through the second half Grab found the back of the net off a Owen Richardson helper.
Wellsboro then two goals in the final minutes from Will Poirier and Jack Poirier, the second was assisted by Will Poirier.
Wellsboro had 20 shots to Troy’s nine while the Trojans had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
Owen Williams stopped eight shots in goal while Ethan Ryan made four saves for the Hornets.
NEB 4, Sayre 3
In a back and forth contest it was the Panthers picking up the NTL boys’ soccer win Thursday.
Sayre struck first as Mason Hughey scored at 24:37 but with 16:11 left in the first half NEB’s Gavin Merritt leveled the score up.
At 5:18 Brady Brown made it 2-0 NEB while Sayre’s Cody Vanbenthuysen tied it up at 2:48.
In the second half Merritt scored 46 seconds in to make it a 3-2 NEB edge. Brandon Kuhn scored at 29:51 for a 4-2 edge.
VanBenthuysen added a goal late to cut it to one but the Redskins couldn’t find the equalizer.
NEB out shot Sayre 20-6 as Garrett Cooper made three saves in net for the Panthers. Trevor Campbell stopped 16 shots for Sayre.
NEB held a 9-2 edge in corner kicks.
Williamson 4, NP-Liberty 1
Prince Gabe had three goals and an assist to lead the Warriors to the NTL boys’ soccer win Thursday.
Connor Kerr had the other goal.
Kevin Alexander had the NPL goal off a Cadian Alexander assist.
NPL out shot Williamson 14-13 while the Warriors had a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
Jayden Good stopped eight saves for the Mountaineers as Josh Hultz made 12 saves for Williamson.
Galeton 8, Towanda 0
Noah Shutt had a hat trick plus an assist as the Tigers picked up an NTL boys’ soccer win Thursday.
Joey Brumbach added two goals while Levi Evans had a goal with two assists.
Matthew Smith and Ty Stover each had a goal as Gavin Sykora handed out an assist.
Galeton out shot Towanda 37-2 and had an 11-0 corner kick advantage.
Cody Griffith made 17 shots for the Knights with Ayden Cole getting two saves for Galeton.
Galeton hosts Coudersport on Tuesday.
SVEC 5, Waverly 0
Five different SVEC players found the back of the net in the IAC boys’ soccer game Thursday.
“We came out tonight looking really good and playing some good soccer,” said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. “We were able to create some opportunities, we just couldn’t cash in. SVEC was doing a good job at spreading out our defense and ended up wearing us down in the second half. I’m continuing to see improvement each day and that’s the most important thing.”
Cameron McIsaac made 26 saves for Waverly while SVEC had a 31-3 edge in shots and 4-2 edge in corner kicks.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
North Penn-Mansfield 4, Sayre 1
The Redskins struck first but it was NPM scoring four straight unanswered goals to pick up the NTL girls’ soccer win.
Sayre’s Roz Haney scored off a long Abby Moliski pass at 15:45 to put Sayre up.
NPM answered at 33:21 as Kiersten Mitstifer scored off an Aleiah Jackson helper, then made it 2-1 18 seconds before the half as Sophia Domenech scored off a Mitstifer helper.
At 57:38 Mitstifer scored off a Domenech helper, then Lydia Paulhamus found the back of the net at 63:35 for the final goal.
NPM out shot Sayre 18-7 and had an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.
Sayre’s Adrianna Barnhart made 14 saves in net while Sara Swingle stopped six shots for NPM.
NPM travels to Williamson on Saturday with a 10 a.m. start.
