The Wellsboro Hornets advanced in the District 4 playoffs with a 2-1 win over Danville on Saturday in AA action.
Kaeden Mann and Joseph Grab had goals for the Hornets in the victory.
Wellsboro takes on Lewisburg in the semifinals.
East Juniata 2, Sullivan County 1
HUGHESVILLE - A penalty kick with 8:26 left in the game helped East Juniata bring an end to the Griffins season on Saturday.
Cade Brubaker converted the penalty kick to lift East Juniata to the win.
Sullivan struck first in the 26th minute off a goal by Colton Ammerman. It was in the 32nd minute when East Juniata tied the goal on a Gannon Ryan goal.
Sullivan County had two shots and three corner kicks and Owen Schweitzer had 12 saves in the game.
East Juniata had 14 shots and six corner kicks and Xavier Clement finished with one save.
Millville 11, Galeton 1
Galeton got a goal from Jake Cochran in the loss.
Millville scored seven first-half goals in the game.
Cameron Laubach started the scoring for Millville, followed by Aaron Hock and Caleb Temple. Laubach and Anthony Failla had goals and Dyllan Klinger had back-to-back goals.
Eli Klinger had back-to-back goals to start the second half and Laubach had a goal before Dyllan Klinger capped his hat trick.
Millville had 31 shots and 13 corners and Galeton had three shots and one corner kick.
Austin Lancenese had 14 saves for Galeton and Landon Evans and Nick Arnold combined for two saves for Millville.
South Williamsport 9, NEB 3
Hayden Swinehart had six goals for South as they got the win on Saturday.
Quaid Molino finished with five assists for South in the game.
Swinehart started the scoring off a Molino assist a minute in, but in the 20th minute NEB tied things on a Julian Jampo goal off a Brady Brown assist.
From there South started to pull away, before the Panthers got two second-half goals from Brown and Brandon Kuhn.
South had 13 shots and 12 corners and NEB had six shots and two corner kicks.
Brock Weaver had three saves for South and Garrett Cooper had five saves for NEB.
