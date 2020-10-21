The Wellsboro boys wrapped up their first overall NTL Championship in boys’ soccer on Tuesday, topping Towanda 16-1.
Kaeden Mann had a hat trick for the Hornets and six players, including starting goalie Ethan Ryan, scored a pair of goals in the game.
Ryan, Jonathan Wetzel, Will Poirier, Jack Poirier, Zach Singer and Brody Morral all had a pair of goals for the Hornets. Sam Rudy had a goal for Wellsboro.
Owen Richardson had a pair of assists for Wellsboro and Will Poirier, Rudy and Jack Poirier each had two assists.
Singer, Morral, Dustin Benedict, Peyton McClure and Caden Smith all had assists in the game.
Logan Lambert had the Towanda goal.
Wellsboro had 26 shots and four corner kicks and Ryan started in goal before Aiden Gehman had a pair of saves in relief.
Towanda had four shots and Cody Griffith had seven saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Athens 3, Troy 0
25-22, 25-14, 26-24
After a tough five set loss the day before to NEB, Athens rebounded to get a sweep on Tuesday.
“The girls figured it out tonight, they played as a team,” said Athens coach Heather Hanson. “The girls made this game a team-building exercise.
“The slow starts, being down by five, giving up the lead several times, communication errors, and running into each other are all things that have contributed to us losing,” noted Hanson. “Tonight, the girls learned a little bit about depending on each other and were able to overcome the negatives that have gotten us the past three (matches). I’m so pumped to have an actual practice tomorrow. It’s been a busy schedule of play, play, play, with no time to correct errors, or make adjustments. And, of course, my favorite, get back to basics and discipline.”
For Athens having fans in the crowd made things more special.
“Oh my gosh, what a loud crowd and awesome atmosphere,” she said. “You forget what it feels like! It was incredible to feel the love and hear the cheers and chanting from both sides. And this was just allowing two spectators per player.
“I know it means the world to the girls to have their biggest supporters cheering them on and I am so thankful and grateful to the Troy School District for letting the away team have spectators,” added Hanson. “And thanks to the Athens Board of Education for allowing us to have two spectators per player at the next home games coming up.”
Kayleigh Miller had 24 assists, 16 digs, two aces for Athens and Jenny Ryan had 11 digs and four kills, while Kylie Jayne had 11 kills and Leah Liechty had 10 kills.
Taylor Field had 13 digs and two kills and Ally Martin had six aces, four kills and four digs. Taylor Walker had three kills and 11 digs.
NEB 3, CV 0
25-8, 25-15, 25-10
Chloe Baker had three points, two aces, eight kills, an assist and seven digs, while Megan Kovacs had eight points, an ace, a kill, a block and three digs.
Kylie Lewis had three points, an ace, a kill, 12 assists and nine digs and Lauryn Schultz had 11 points, two aces, four kills, an assist and eight digs and Emily Susanj had nine points, four aces, 18 kills, an assist, five blocks and 11 digs.
Julianna Susanj had 14 points, three aces, two kills, 15 assists, a block and five digs and Kiara Thetga had four points, an ace and two digs.
NEB won the JV match 25-18, 25-17
Adrian Chobot had a point and a dig, Kammy Edsell had a point and three digs and Thailey Franklin had eight points, three ace and a kill.
Lauren Lewis had four points, two aces, three kills, four assists, a block and a dig and Emma Neuber had five points, an ace and five kills.
Gabby Susanj had two points, an ace, a kill, four assists and five digs and Karita Vandermark had 11 points, four aces, two kills, two assists and five digs.
Williamson 3, Sayre 0
25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Elizabeth Boyle had six assists and three aces for Sayre in the loss and Gianna Quattrini had four blocks and two kills, while Rachel Vandermark had eight digs.
Aliyah Rawlings had four digs and Gabbi Randall had two kills and a block, while Emma Smith had two digs.
Canton 3, Wyalusing 0
25-17, 25-15, 25-15
Annie Gaiotti had nine points, five aces, six kills and seven digs and Aislyn Williams had a point, an ace, six kills, eight digs, two assists and a block and Gracie Covert had four points, two kills, two digs and a block.
Gracie Covert had four points, two kills, two digs and a block.
Lauren Gleckner had two points, two kills, two digs and an assist.
Jillaney Hartford had seven kills and Rachel Martin had two kills.
Jillian Shay had 14 points, three aces, two kills and 11 digs and Carmya Martell had 16 points, five aces, a kill, nine digs and 22 assists.
Gracie Mead had three points, an ace and two digs.
Imogen Herbert had two kills and three assists for Wyalusing and Emilee Otis had two kills and five assists.
Deanna Masters had 11 digs, Priscilla Newton had 15 digs and Karissa Brown had a kill and three aces.
Canton won the JV match 25-12, 25-21.
Olivia Leichliter had seven kills for the Rams in the match and Megan Wood had two kills and an ace.
Olivia Carr had two kills and an ace and Anna Kipp had three aces, while McKenna Mapes had a kill and two aces.
