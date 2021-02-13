The first game of the season Athens rallied to edge Wellsboro.
On Friday the Hornets took a 34-20 lead at the half, and this time they would not relinquish that lead as they won 65-47.
Liam Manning had a big game to lead the Hornets with 22 points and 12 boards, along with two steals.
Four Wellsboro players hit for double figures with Conner Adams scoring 13 and Isaac Keane and Darryn Callahan scoring 12 each.
Keane had a big double-double with 10 assists, along with three steals and two boards.
Peyton McClure had six points in the game.
Adams had four steals, two assists and two boards and McClure had four rebounds and three assists.
Callahan had six boards and four steals, with two assists.
Mason Lister had 11 points to lead Athens and Tucker Brown and James Benninger-Jones had eight points each.
J.J. Babcock finished with five points and Nalen Carling had four for the Wildcats.
Brown had four rebounds and two assists and Lister had five boards, while Babcock had eight rebounds and five assists.
Carling had nine rebounds and two assists, with two steals and two blocked shots and Benninger-Jones had five rebounds.
NP-Mansfield 57, Towanda 44
TOWANDA — NP-Mansfield jumped out to a 39-15 lead at the half on their way to the win.
Curtis Craig and Jake Evans each had 13 points for NP-Mansfield and Sammy Lawrence finished with 10 points in the game.
Karson Dominick and Alex Stein each had eight points and Brody Burleigh finished with five points.
Logan Lambert and Dante Ottaviani had 11 points each to lead the Black Knights.
Kolby Hoffman, Teagan Irish and Justin Schoonover had five points each for Towanda and Ethan Sparrow had three points, while Mason Hartmann and Elias Shrawder each finished with two points.
Towanda won the JV game 52-34. Shrawder led Towanda with 21 points and Irish had 15.
Waverly 61, Candor 43
Joey Tomasso had a career-high 18 points as Waverly beat Candor for the second time this week.
After a close game at Candor, the Wolverines jumped out to an 18-9 lead after one quarter on their way to the win on Friday.
Ryan Lambert had nine points and Aidan Westborok and Davis Croft each had eight points in the game.
Brady Bleuvelt had seven points and Brennan Traub had six, while Liam Traub had three and Caden Hollywood finished with two points.
Westbrook had six boards and Croft and Peyton Bowen had four reboudns each.
Tomasso had six steals and three assists.
Wyalusing 59, Sayre
Grayden Cobb continued his strong play with 23 points to lead the Rams to the win.
Blake Morningstar had 13 and Isaiah Way had nine and Hunter Moss had seven.
Mitchell Burke had five in the game and Kashawn Cameron had two points.
Burke had nine rebounds and three assists, with two steals and Morningstar had seven boards.
Way had eight rebounds and Moss had four rebounds and Abram Bennett had two assists.
Connor Young and Dom Fabbri each had seven points for Sayre and Nic Bentley and Matt Lane had five points each.
Luke Horton had four points and Zach Moore had three in the game.
Jackson Hubbard and Van Duzer each finis
