The Wellsboro boys fell in the District 4, Class AA semifinals on Tuesday to Lewisburg 6-0.
Lewisburg got on the board at 26:23 of the first half as Anthony Bhangdia found the net on a Ben Liscum assist.
At 25:00 Bhangdia found the net again on a James Koconis assist.
Philip Permyashkin found the net at 25:38 off an assist from Bhangdia as Lewisburg found the net three times in under a minute to pull away early.
Bhangdia completed his hat trick at 15:45 off a Liscum assist and he got his fourth goal at 32:16 of the second half off an assist by Carter Hoover. Alan Daniel scored on a penalty kick at 9:20 to cap the scoring.
Lewisburg had 18 shots and two corner kicks and Wellsboro had no shots and two corner kicks.
Ethan Ryan had five saves and Aiden Gehman four for Wellsboro. Tony Burns was in goal for Lewisburg.
