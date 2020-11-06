The season ended for the Wellsboro boys’ soccer team with a 5-1 loss to Midd-West in the District 4 semifinals on Thursday.
Midd-West scored four first-half goals in the win.
After Midd-West went up 5-0, Jack Poirier set up Sam Rudy for the Wellsboro goal.
Nicholas Eppley had two goals and Nolan Stahl, Easton Erb and Trey Wagner had goals for Midd-West.
Midd-West had 18 shots and three corner kicks and Josh Horst had two saves in net.
Wellsboro had six shots and six corner kicks and Ethan Ryan had 13 saves.
“We knew Midd-West was a good team and that they would test us more than we had been tested this season,” Wellsboro coach Todd Fitch said. “It was a great season in challenging circumstances. The boys never lost hope, pressed on, and achieved individual and team milestones. That is something they should be very proud of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.