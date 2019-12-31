In a high-scoring affair to say the least, Wellsboro finally got the stop they needed. A Conner Adams steal in overtime gave Wellsboro the ball with the game tied at 90 and 45 seconds remaining after Head Coach Steve Adams called a timeout. Joe Grab, who had 38 points, had a chance to win the game. That is, until freshman Davion Hill made one of the defensive plays of the year. As Grab was evading Hill in the frontcourt, Hill reached around from behind, poked the ball free and found his brother, David, leaking out for the decisive two points as St. John Neumann won an absolute thriller in Wellsboro, 94-90.
“Davion took a risk, a crazy risk, because (Grab) is such a good guard, but it paid off and I saw the opportunity to leak out and I did,” David Hill said. “It gave us a lot of energy for the last twenty seconds.”
They would need it. True to form in this game, those final two dozen ticks of the clock would have many twists and turns with Wellsboro having two looks to tie it.
SJN got a stop on a Grab drive. Then, after splitting at the foul line, gave Wellsboro another chance when Isaac Keane got a great look at a three, only for it to come up just short.
It’s a game these two young teams will value coming through the stretch run of the season as two of the decade’s top programs look to return back to the state tournament.
“This game will help us tremendously,” Knights Head Coach Joe Clark said, so exhausted from coaching the frenetic pace he asked to sit down before the interview. “Other than our loss, we’ve been able to do whatever we want to teams. Tonight they couldn’t…they broke our press. They’re a well coached team.”
For Wellsboro it showed a team that, despite starting one junior, three sophomores, and a freshman, looks to be a contender for a deep NTL large school division and will threaten for one of the three state berths in AAA.
Grab was sensational, scoring 38 points and dealing 9 assists, Liam Manning kept his breakout season going with a 19 point, 11-rebound performance, and freshman guard Adams is starting to emerge as a deadeye shooter. Yet, in the end, the afternoon belonged to the Knights.
“At halftime I challenged the boys that this game was there for the taking if they wanted. Give them credit. They came out and they wanted it and they got it,” said Clark.
Malaki Parlante was the X-Factor for SJN. His presence down low, undersized, but strong as a bull to go along with good quickness, gave Wellsboro fits as he scored 23 points. If SJN can continue to get the production they got out of their secondary options in Parlante, Justin Reid, and Keon Burkholder on Monday, this is a team that could be playing well into March.
“This is why we schedule these games against tough teams,” said Clark. “We play our regular season and schedule with playoffs in mind and today was a playoff atmosphere and a playoff-type game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.