As Colton Litzelman’s last second heave fell short, Wellsboro’s exhausted players could finally breathe a sigh of relief. Their strong defensive effort would not be wasted as the Hornets rode a first quarter shutout of undefeated North-Penn Liberty to a thrilling 47-45 win at Wellsboro Monday night.
“We’re taking some pride in our defensive efforts and our boys have really bought into that,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “Liberty is explosive offensively and we needed that first quarter cushion.”
It was a Mountie team, led by lead guard Noah Spencer, that has thrived early in games this year. But Wellsboro junior Darryn Callahan wanted to guard Spencer and put in a fantastic first half defensive effort. Callahan’s combination of strength,
quickness, and balance flummoxed Spencer as North Penn-Liberty, who scored 79 points against Athens on Saturday, was held to zero in the first quarter and just 11 in the first half. That standout individual effort by Callahan, and great team defense helped Wellsboro get out to a 22-11 halftime lead.
“I always like guarding the best player on the other team,” said Callahan. “I take pride in my defense and I played the defense I play every night and it was trouble for (Spencer).”
Things would change quickly, though. Callahan played the first half limiting fouls, but a foul with 2.9 seconds left in the first half and two in the first 2:10 of the second half all of a sudden left Callahan with four fouls with 14 minutes remaining in the game, throwing Wellsboro’s defensive game plan for a loop. Coach Adams was forced to put his second option, Conner Adams, on Spencer with Wellsboro up 31- 25. After Spencer burned Adams into the paint the first few possessions, the younger Adams made adjustments that ended up being crucial.
“I knew I just had to look at his waist and that I had help behind me so I backed off and made him shoot,” said Adams.
Wellsboro held a 33-25 lead going into the fourth quarter, but when Callahan fouled out with 5:50 to go in the fourth quarter, North-Penn Liberty had one more run in them. A Derek Litzelman three point play with 2:57 cut the Hornet lead to just 39-36, and fouled out Peyton McClure, the top foul shooter for Wellsboro.
Wellsboro did just enough at the line down the stretch to stave off a North Penn-Liberty rally as Isaac Keane, Conner Adams and Cameron Brought combined to go 10-15 from the line, and a key Liam Manning put-back helped them hang on, 47-45.
Manning made the Hornet offense go. His 17 points and 14 rebounds against another top center in 6-foot-7 Brandon Thompson was the difference offensively for the Hornets. The junior, along with twin brother Drew, made huge buckets in the second half every time it seemed like North Penn-Liberty was about to take control.
“I knew that when we drove to the rim, I could get weak side for rebounds,” said Liam Manning.
Adams had eight points and Keane had seven, while McClure had six. Callahan and Drew Manning each had four points and Brought had a point.
Keane had six assists, and three steals and eight rebounds and McClure had three assists and seven boards and Adams had three boards, two assists and two steals.
Spencer had 16 points and 10 boards for NP-Liberty and Thompson had 12 points and nine rebounds, while Derek Litzelman had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Colton Litzelman had six points for the Mounties.
For Wellsboro, it is a large step towards the NTL Division I title, as crossover games do count in league standings, so small school North Penn-Liberty may play spoiler as they still have yet to play the team tied for first with Wellsboro, Troy.
Wellsboro is back in action Wednesday as they host North Penn-Mansfield for the Peg Berguson Trophy. The Mounties take on Sayre Wednesday.
