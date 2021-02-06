The Wellsboro boys beat Towanda 64-33 on Friday night.
Liam Manning led the Hornets with 17 points and Darryn Callahan had 13.
Peyton McClure had 12 points for Wellsboro and Conner Adams finished with 10 points.
Drew Manning and Isaac Keane had four points and Spencer Wetzel and Ryan Sweet each had two points.
McClure had six assists, five boards and two steals and Callahan had six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Adams had three assists, two boards and two steals and Keane had five rebounds and four assists.
Liam Manning had seven rebounds.
Kolby Hoffman led Towanda with 14 points and Dante Ottaviani had seven points.
Mason Hartmann had five points and Elias Shrawder had four points, while Justin Schoonover had three points.
Wellsboro won the JV game 49-36. Hayes Campbell had 20 points for the Hornets. Teagan Irish had 13 for Towanda.
Sullivan County 54, Benton 18
The Griffins got 16 points from Trace Neary in the win.
Jalen Thomas had 10 points and Alex Schweitzer and Gerhett Parrish each had nine points in the game.
Riley Card had four points and Trey Higley and Bryon Fitzgerald had two points each.
Thomas had seven assists, Schweitzer had seven boards, Parrish had nine boards and Neary had six rebounds.
Sullivan won the JV game 45-13. Ben Carpenter had 15 points for the Griffins.
Sullivan is 2-4 and they host Millville on Tuesday.
Athens 73,
Williamson 27
ATHENS — J.J. Babock had 13 points for the Wildcats and Tucker Brown and Troy Pritchard had nine ach as 10 players scored in the win.
Mason Lister and Griffen Stein each had eight points, Nalen Carling had seven points and Carson Smith and Shayne Reid had six each for the Wildcats.
James Benninger-Jones had five points and Chris Mitchell had two points.
Brown had three assists and three rebounds, with three steals and Lister had seven assists, two steals and eight boards.
Babcock had three rebounds, three assists and five steals and Carling had four boards and two steals.
Reid had three assists and two steals and Jonathan Smith had two rebounds, while Pritchard had two boards.
Stein had three rebounds and Benninger-Jones had two boards.
Tristan Parker had 11 points and Jake Schmitt had 10 for Williamson.
Wes Carelton had four points and Everett Dominick had two points.
Wyalusing 64, CV 48
The Rams scored 24 fourth-quarter points in the win.
Grayden Cobb had 18 points and Isaiah Way had 16 in the win.
Kashawn Cameron and Blake Morningstar each had eight points and Mitchell Burke had five points.
Hunter Moss had three for the Rams and Abram Bennett, Nolan Oswald and Lucas Milne all finished with two points.
Burke had six boards and Morningstar had six boards.
Cobb had three assists.
McGuire Painter had 19 points and Ben Cooper had 11 for CV.
Tucker St. Peter had eight points and Glenn Barnes had six, while Joe Easton had four points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Williamson 44,
NP-Liberty 30
The Warriors picked up a second win in as many days.
Lateisha Peterson had 18 points and Taylor Rae Jones had 15 in the win.
Peterson had eight boards and Jones had seven.
Addie Schmitt had six points and Abigail Root had three, while Lena Lewis had two points.
Kiersten Mitstifer had 10 points for NP-Liberty and Eva Rice had seven points, while Sidney Landis had six points.
Ryann Upham had three points and Jaclyn Nelson and Elizabeth Ritchie had two points each.
