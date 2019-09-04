Wellsboro stayed unbeaten in NTL golf action at Core Creek Tuesday.
The Hornets finished with 334 points, led by Ty Morral’s medalist score of 77.
NP-Mansfield (360) were second on their home course followed by CV (384), Sayre (419), Athens (431) and Towanda (446).
Morral had 13 pars en route to his sub-80 showing, the most of anybody in the field. Tioga’s Sam Taylor finished second with a 79 as he had three birdies on the day.
Wellsboro’s Joseph Prepheta (82) took third followed by CV’s Austin Outman (83) and Hornet Brock Hamblin (85).
Sayre’s Kannon Vanduzer (86) had his best day of the season to take sixth followed by NPM’s Reece White (87), Towanda’s Tyler Hawley (87), Sayre’s Gavin Blair (88) and Troy’s Hayden Dewey (88) to round out the top 10.
Also for Wellsboro Ethan Blakley added a 90, Dylan Abernathy carded a 95 and Blake Hamblin had 99.
For NPM Curtis Craig finished with a 90, Ethan Weiskopff added a 91, Alex Stein had 92 and Andrew Green finished with a 96.
Joel Heck shot 92 for the Indians with Zach Carr adding 104. Josh Whalen had 105 and Skylar Smith carded a 109.
Sayre’s other two scoring golfers were Dylan Seck (98) and Jules Shay (147).
Kyler Setzer shot 104 to lead Athens with Brady Smith and Travis Jayne each carding a 108.
Carter Jones scored a 111, Carson Smith had 113 and Cameron Sullivan finished with a 132.
As for Towanda Ryan Elliott shot 108, Will Pitcher had 121 and Garrett Chapman finished with a 130.
In 9-hole exhibition action Wellsboro’s Elizabeth Propheta shot 55, Andrew Morrison had 57 and Reese Servatius finished with a 62, Towanda’s Evan Hughes scored 63, NPM’s Charlie Culver carded a 71, Sayre’s Travis Wibirt shot 72 and CV’s Colton Gehringer finished with 60, Gavin Stage had 70, Connor Burdick scored 67 and Julian Francis had a 71.
After three NTL matches Morral’s 77.3 average leads the way with Outman (79.33) sitting in second.
The NTL will be at CV’s River Valley next week.
