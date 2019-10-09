Wellsboro and CV tennis each fell in the opening match at the District 4 tennis team Championships.
Wellsboro fell to Montgomery 3-0, while CV fell to Bloomsburg 3-0.
South Williamsport, Hughesville, Montgomery and Central Columbia are all into the semifinals. All of them ended in a 3-0 sweep in the quarters, except Central won 3-2 over Loyalsock.
Horseheads 6, Towanda 0
In a fully doubles match, Ava Gannon and Kileigh Davidson fell to Liz Jankowski and Aisha Spear 6-0 and Chayalin Carle and Juliana Varner fell to Brooke Holzein and Madelyn Veres 6-0.
Hannah Ryck and Mackenna Maynard fell to Delaney Doubrava and Julia Strife 6-3, 6-1, while Hannah Risch and Emma Walter fell to Annie DeGuire and Emily Kurzik 6-2.
Lauren Squires and Alia Klea beat Walter and Risch 6-4 and Ava Clammer and Riya Patel beat Gannon and Davidson 6-1.
Varner and Carle fell to Jane DeGuire and Tate Coleman 7-5.
NP-Liberty 5, St. John Neumann 2
NP-Liberty won 2-5 singles in the victory.
Emma Eglesia won 6-3, 6-1 over Juliana Kriner at second singles and Aubrey Griess beat Ophira Weiser 6-0, 6-0, while Daja Weaver won 6-0, 6-0 over Madison Minear and KT Nealen got a forfeit win.
Maria Helmenak of Neumann beat Daina Dawes 6-1, 6-0 at first singles.
In first doubles. Helmenak and Kriner won 6-2, 6-2 over Nealen and Griess and Nealen and Jasmine Tomko won 6-1, 6-0 over Minear and Weiser.
