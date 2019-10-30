It’s a Wellsboro Senior Class that has won a lot of volleyball matches. They’ll playing in their fourth consecutive district final Thursday. Yet, they do not have that elusive district gold. They were not about to let a chance to win one slip through their fingers against Towanda Tuesday Night in the District IV Class AA playoffs as they won 25-12, 25-15, 25-16.
Wellsboro played one of their best matches of the season and were in control throughout. This is a team that could be peaking at the right time.
“We couldn’t be in a better spot,” longtime head Coach Sharon Zuchowski remarked after the match. It’s a team that is finally getting healthy and one whose young players are start to gel with that strong senior class of Megan Starkweather, Caitlyn Callahan, and Ryann Adams.
Wellsboro showed off some new personnel groupings Tuesday night. One of those was Megan Starkweather playing more rotations. Starkweather, who has struggled to stay healthy, is a key piece for Wellsboro.
“We’re always trying to move people around. We have a few weak spots and we’re
trying to fill them for North Penn Liberty. Megan is a triple threat. She can hit, set and serve. We’ve tried to limit her playing time to keep her healthy but we’re ready to use her as much as we can,” Zuchowski remarked.
It would have been expected for Wellsboro to come out and feel some nerves tonight, given that they are now into the single elimination part of their season. Yet, according to Senior Captains Callahan and Adams, that wasn’t the case.
“We were confident having beat Towanda twice already that if we just played our game and played together we would be fine,” said the near lock for her second all state selection Callahan.
Play their game they did. Towanda never led past 5-5 and Wellsboro limited the mental miscues and free points that have hurt them at times this year. It’s an effort they’ll need to repeat if they want a shot to knock off North Penn Liberty Thursday back at Williamson.
When asked if this was the biggest game they’ll play in in their lives, Adams and Callahan both responded “yes”. Needless to say, the Hornets will be looking to bring it Thursday night.
Ryann Adams had eight digs, 17 points and three aces for Wellsboro. Callahan had 22 kills.
Starkweather had six kills, seven asssists, five points, and six blocks. Bailey Monks added five blocks and Breigh Kemp led the team with 21 assists.
Towanda was led by Blaze Wood who had 11 points and six digs, Madigan Allen with six kills, three blocks and three digs, DaLaney Pepper had nine assists to go with five digs and three points and Paige Manchester had five blocks, five kills, three digs and a point.
Zoe Czajkowski had six points and 12 digs, Shelby Johnson had two kills, two blocks and nine digs, Gracie Schoonover had three kills and four blocks, Whitney Maloney had a point, a kill and a dig and Taylor Johnson had two digs.
