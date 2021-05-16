Postseason doubles play can be challenging for many top tennis players around district 4. After all, most players high on their individual team’s ladder don’t play any doubles during the year, let alone with a consistent partner.
That was true for Wellsboro’s Will Poirier and Zach Singer going into the first day of the District 4 Doubles Tournament on Saturday. They’re not just ordinary doubles partners, though. The Hornet teammates are cousins, born just months apart, live on the same road, and have seen each other more days than not in their lives.
They relied on that strong bond to get them through some tough moments en route to winning three matches Saturday and advancing to the semifinals.
“It’s our last sport, and we’ve been playing sports together our whole life,” Poirier said. “Knowing that it is our last sport and after this we are done, we want to keep playing together.”
The day started off uneventful for the pair of Hornet seniors. They beat the Loyalsock’s top doubles team of Jensen and Bastian 6-1, 6-0, reeling off twelve straight games after dropping the opening game of the first set.
“It was nice to play an easier match to start out, so we had a chance to work together and communicate,” Singer said. “It helped prepare us for the tougher matches later on.”
Their toughest test of the day would come in the second round against Hazzard and Getz of Central Columbia. Trailing throughout the first set, the Hornet team forced a tiebreak and took a commanding 6-2 lead in the tiebreak, eventually winning the tiebreak 7-5 to give them a crucial first set.
“The biggest thing was getting that early lead in the tiebreak, so we had some room for error,” Singer said.
When they went up 4-3 in the second set and had the eighth game at a 0-30 lead on the Blue Jays’ serve, it seemed like the pair were about to shut the door on Central Columbia. But, Hazzard and Getz rallied and won the final three games of the set to take the second set 6-4, setting up a winner-take-all final set.
“They just hit some nice shots and we got down on ourselves,” Poirier said. “We stopped swinging through the ball and if we aren’t swinging through the ball, we are not getting opportunities at the net.”
“The message (in between sets) was do not play shots you don’t need to play. They needed to play more shots crosscourt. They’re big and everyone is scared of them, they just need to move in and control the points,” Hornet Coach Andy Borzok told his two players, who both stand over 6-foot, 2-inches.
Clearly that message resonated as they played their best tennis of the day early in that third set to take a commanding 4-0 lead. After a small hiccup saw that lead shrink to 4-2, they won a marathon game at 4-2 to go up 5-2 and eventually winning the set, and the match, 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-2.
“We got our serve returns away from our net guys and got easy points,” Poirier said. “We’re not the most patient players so we want quick points.”
That advanced them to take on the sixth seeded team of Stemler and Bower out of Jersey Shore. The first set was tense, but the Hornets used strong serving to pull out a 6-3 first set.
Singer had struggled all day with his normally reliable and effective serve, but he slowly and steadily figured it out in that first set.
“I wasn’t as worried about it and wasn’t as tight about it and once I start worrying about my serves I miss them,” Singer said.
The second set would be a breeze for the two Hornets. After a long game at 2-0 went Wellsboro’s way, the rout was on and they finished off the Bulldog pair 6-0, advancing to the semifinals.
“It’s really rewarding (to advance)” Singer said. “It’s a long day of grinding out points.”
They will take on the second-seeded team of Harris and Markle from Selinsgrove in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Central PA Tennis Center, with the finals to be played after. The champion and runner-up will advance to the PIAA tournament.
