Senior quarterback Uriah Baillie rolled right on a crucial 4th and goal play with under twenty seconds to play in a one score game in the first half. He looked back to his left and lofted a pass intended for a wheel route to the front pylon of the end zone. It never got there. Sophomore defensive back Ryan Sweet read the play the whole way, stepped in front of the pass, and took it 90 yards as time ticked down in the second quarter to give Wellsboro a 21-6 lead. Just like that, Canton’s undefeated season hopes took a big blow and Wellsboro’s push towards a share of the NTL title took a big leap forward.
“I just saw the ball float in the air and got under it and I saw green grass and just ran as fast as I could,” said Sweet. It was the turning point in a game that had been close not just in score but in execution up till that point.
“Sweet is a kid who hasn’t played much on defense for us. We put him at strong safety with his size to help match up with (Canton all-state tight end) Ben Knapp. He made a great read on the play, coming off his man and making the play,” said Wellsboro Head Coach Matt Hildebrand, who has now won at least seven games in all seven of his regular seasons as head coach.
Wellsboro got on the board first with 2:23 left in the first quarter. From their own 44, Isaac Keane hit Aidan Hauser on a double move down the right sideline and he went untouched into the end zone.
“I saw they had a linebacker on him with no high safety and I knew Aidan would beat him,” said Keane. Keane had a career day, as the sophomore signal caller went 10-17 for 212 yards and three touchdowns. It was a balanced attack Wellsboro knew they had all year but had waited until this week to really unleash.
Canton quickly answered Wellsboro’s touchdown with a 39-yard pass from Baillie to Cooper Kitchen with 11:39 left in the second quarter. They’d miss the extra point and that is all the high-powered Canton offense would get all night.
Wellsboro scored with 9:21 left in the second quarter as Keane hooked up with Hauser again, this time in the flat from four yards. After the Sweet interception return, Wellsboro went into half with a two score lead and knew they were receiving the kick.
“We like to defer that first half choice and come out and score first in the second half,” said Hildebrand.
It sure paid off. The first play of the second half from scrimmage was a Hauser 60-yard touchdown run right up the middle and the rout was on. Wellsboro tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half. Zach Singer pulled in a 21 yard touchdown pass on a jump ball to end the third quarter and Hauser capped off a four touchdown night with a 22 yard run to start the fourth quarter. Hauser finished with 24 carries for 189 yards on the ground and three catches for 89 yards through the air.
The Wellsboro defense chased 1000-yard rusher Bailie all night. Constant pressure forced Bailie into a 3-for-13 night passing and held Ben Knapp to just two catches.
“People have said we weren’t that physical of a team and I think we proved them wrong tonight,” said Hildebrand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.