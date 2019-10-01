CHEMUNG, N.Y. — Wellsboro finished the NTL golf season undefeated but had Cowanesque Valley breathing down their necks during the final match of the season at Tomasso’s Monday.
The Hornets scored 332 with CV netting 334.
NP-Mansfield (351) was third followed by Towanda (369), Athens (370) and Sayre (378).
Wellsboro, who clinched the league title last week, finishes the year 35-0. NPM (25-10) took second just ahead of CV (24-11) with Towanda (10-25) fourth, Sayre (7-28) fifth and Athens (4-31) sixth.
CV’s Austin Outman shot a 1-over par 70, which included an eagle, two birdies and 10 pars on the day to earn medalist honors.
Wellsboro took the next two spots with Ty Morral (77) and Joseph Propheta (78). Neither had a birdie but Morral had 10 pars while Propheta notched nine.
Troy’s Hayden Dewey (80) was fourth, garnering two birdies on the day with CV’s Joel Heck (81) and Towanda’s Tyler Hawley (81) tied for fifth.
Sayre’s Gavin Blair (82) took seventh followed by NPM’s Reece White (83) and Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer (86), both of whom tied for eighth.
Tying for 10th were NPM’s Ethan Weiskopff (86) and Wellsboro’s Brock Hamblin (86).
Dylan Abernathy shot 91 for the Hornets followed by Ethan Blakley (92) and Daniel Mitchell (94).
Josh Whalen carded an 89 for the Indians with Skylar Smith shooting 94 and Zach Carr adding 95.
Freshman Andrew Green shot an 89 for NP-Mansfield as Alex Stein shot 93, Curtis Craig added 95 and Charlie Culver finished with a 148.
For the Knights Garrett Chapman scored a 92, Will Pitcher had a 97, Evan Hughes shot 99 and Ryan Elliott added a 107.
Kyler Setzer shot a 90 to lead Athens with Carson Smith scoring a 91. Brady Smith had 92, Carter Jones shot a 97, Travis Jayne finished with a 106 and Cameron Sullivan shot 110.
For Sayre Dylan Seck shot 91 while Jules Shay added a 122.
The District IV Championships are next and will be held at Eagles Mere. The first day will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Thursday while the second day will be on Saturday with another 10 a.m. start.
