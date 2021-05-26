The Wellsboro softball team had their season come to an end with a 12-1 loss to Bloomsburg in the District 4 playoffs.
Jena Boyce and Chelsie English had hits for the Hornets in the loss.
English had an RBI and Jordyn Abernathy walked and scored the lone Hornets run.
Bloomsburg had four in the first inning, six in the third and two in the third to win the game in five innings.
Lansing 8, Waverly 5
Lansing scored in every inning from the second to sixth innings in the victory.
Audrey Ennis had a home run and had three hits in the game, adding a double, with three RBI and two runs scored for the Wolverines.
Peyton Shaw had three hits and scored a run in the game.
Hali Jenner had two hits with an RBI, one of her hits was a double.
Alyssa Sindoni had a double and an RBI, with a run scored.
Sidney Tomasso and Bella Romano had hits.
Jenner struck out 12, allowing five hits in the loss.
Vestal 5, Notre Dame 2
Down 2-0, the Crusaders tied the game with a two-run third inning.
Vestal scored runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to get the win.
Lawson Bigelow had two hits, with a double, for the Crusaders.
Ava Mustico and Olivia Switzer had triples for the Crusaders. Mustico had an RBI and a run scored.
Payton Miller and Shannon Maloney had hits, and Miller had an RBI.
Switzer struck out six on the mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.