WILLIAMSPORT — The Wellsboro tennis team saw their run in the District 4 team tournament come to an end on Thursday with a 3-0 loss to Central Columbia in the semfiinals.
Jordan Baker picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win over Will Poirier at first singles to start things off for Central.
Central claimed both of the doubles matches.
In first doubles Central’s Matt Gertz and Adam Long won 6-4, 6-3 over Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict.
In second doubles Dominic Valentino and Luke Hottenstein won 6-1, 6-3 over Liam Manning and Hayne Webster.
Two matches were in progress when Central clinched the victory.
Wellsboro’s Zach Singer was leading Bryce Hazzard when the match stopped. He won the first set 6-3 and the second set was even at four.
In third singles Brady Madden of Central won the first set 6-2, dropped the second set 6-4 and just started the third set, leading 1-0 over Joe Doty when the match stopped.
Waverly 3,
Trumansburg 2
The Wolverines won at third and fourth singles, and first doubles in the win.
In doubles Rachel Shambo and Ashten Croft won 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 over Drew Civiletto and Lilly Herman to clinch the victory.
In third singles Madelin Goodwin won 6-4, 6-2 over Ryan Petty and at fourth singles Sheldon Huddleston won 6-3, 6-0 over Jaedyn Everhart.
Trumansburg’s Sebastian Cole won 6-1, 6-1 over Collin Keefer at first singles and at second singles Jake Paradisin won 6-0, 6-0 over Preston Tompkins.
Notre Dame 3,
Watkins Glen 2
In third singles Renata Russo won 6-0, 6-0 over Noah Gardner and at fourth singles Kate Welliver won 6-1, 6-0 over Sydney Brubaker.
At first doubles Jade Nordin and Jeremy Qin won 6-2, 6-4 over Faye Mooney and Alannah Klemann 6-2, 6-4.
In first singles Dylan Morse beat Brandon Hibbard of Notre Dame 6-4, 6-0 and at second singles Tim Clifford of Watkins Glen won 6-0, 6-2 over Rachel Tsang.
