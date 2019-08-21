Montgomery tops Lady Hornets
Wellsboro fell to Montgomery 6-1 in girls’ tennis action Tuesday.
The duo of Georgia Macensky and Ashayla Faulkner picked up the Hornet’s only win a 6-1, 6-3 victory at first doubles over Jaelyn Woods and Sammy Urlich.
The Raiders swept the singles with Saige Whipple beating Abigail Colton 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 at first singles, Brooke Bartlow beat Macensky 6-1, 7-5 at second singles, Emily Wolfgang topped Faulkner 6-3, 6-4 at third singles, Clara Ulrich won 6-0, 6-0 over Bethany Zuchowski at fourth singles and Iris Keister defeated Rileigh Gerges 6-0, 6-2 at fifth singles.
At second doubles Montgomery’s team of Molly Slattery and Kaitlyn Raemisch rallied to beat Zuchowski and Alyssa Wagaman 4-6, 6-4, 10-1.
Cowboys ink Smith to deal
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a $64 million, five-year contract extension with young linebacker Jaylon Smith while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp.
The 24-year-old Smith’s contract, which includes $35.5 million in guaranteed money, was announced Tuesday. Smith said the new deal was “about being a Dallas Cowboy for life.”
A second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016, Smith didn’t make his NFL debut until 2017 after recovering from a left knee injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame, where he was an All-American in 2015.
Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, when he was second on the team in tackles (150) and tackles for loss (five). He played in all 16 games, with six starts, when he made his NFL debut in 2017. He was going into the final season of his rookie contract.
Before nerve damage associated with tearing a ligament in his knee during Notre Dame’s 44-28 loss to Ohio State in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day 2016, Smith was considered a top prospect. While plenty of teams wondered if he could play again, the Cowboys took him with the 34th overall pick.
Former MLB players arrested
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring, officials said Tuesday.
Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said police are also actively pursuing the alleged leader of the ring, César Emilio Peralta, also known as “César the Abuser.” Castillo — not the current Cincinnati Reds’ pitcher — has not yet been arrested.
“Eighteen other people are linked to this network, including athletes and baseball players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo,” Rodríguez said in a news conference, calling it “the most important drug trafficking structure in the region.”
He said Peralta created a complicated system of companies to hide the origins of his assets, using members of his family and social circles, “including two sports figures in the Dominican Republic.”
Rodríguez said the U.S. government and police agencies participated in the investigation.
Dominican officials say a 1,050-kilogram shipment of drugs heading from South America to Puerto Rico was one of several seizures attributed to this ring.
On his Instagram account, Castillo denied any ties to drugs.
“The truth is my country no longer works, my God, do you think that after making millions of dollars in Baseball I am going to dirty my hands with drugs?” the former player wrote.
Castillo was a three-time All-Star, won three Gold Gloves and was a member of the 2003 Florida Marlins team that won the World Series.
There was no immediate comment from Dotel, who set a record for playing on more MLB teams than any other player. The teams were: the Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Houston Astros and New York Mets. Right-hander Edwin Jackson broke Dotel’s mark earlier this season by playing for his 14th franchise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.