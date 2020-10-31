After a crazy season, the Wellsboro Hornets found themselves out of the postseason this year.
Still, Wellsboro looked in postseason form as they cruised past Montgomery 42-6 in an added game.
Isaac Keane started things at 9:25 on a one-yard run and Jack Poirier hit the extra point. With 20 seconds left in the opening quarter Darryn Callahan scored on a 29-yard run and Poirier hit the kick.
Zach Singer caught a four-yard touchdown from Keane at 5:21 of the second quarter and Poirier hit the kick and at 3:34 Will Kibler caught a nine-yard touchdown from Conner Adams and poirier hit the kick.
Kibler had a 75-yard punt return on the enusing possession at 1:44 to make it 35-0.
Kaide Drick had a three-yard run at 1:10 of the third quarter and the kick failed as Montgomery got on the board.
Callahan hauled in a 62-yard touchdown from Adams with 11:47 left and Poirier hit the kick to cap the scoring.
Callahan ran for 108 yards on 10 carries with a score and Adams ran for 33 yards, while Keane ran for 10.
Adams was 3-for-3 for 86 yards and two scores and Keane was 3-for-6 for 66 yards and a score.
Kibler had four catches for 86 yards and a score and Callahan had the 62-yard touchdown, while Singer had the four-yard score.
Logan Almeida threw for 144 yards for Montgomery on 12-for-21 passing and Drick ran for 44 yards.
Maurice Walters had four catches for 81 yards for Wellsboro and Ben Marino had four grabs, while Logan Pick and Colby Springman each had two catches.
