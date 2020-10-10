WELLSBORO -- Through no fault of their own, it had been three weeks since Wellsboro got to play a football game. So, it was no surprise when they started slow offensively Friday Night at the Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex.
Thanks to defense and special teams, as well as an opportune passing game, they woke up. Big 2nd and 3rd quarters led Wellsboro to a 43-0 win.
Wellsboro had all that time to stew over a loss to rival North Penn-Mansfield, a game they led 14-0 before allowing 17 unanswered points to lose.
“The kids were hungry. Three weeks of practice is longer than we had in camp. It was a long layover there and we said we have to go out and start strong,” Hornet head coach Matt Hildebrand said.
After the teams traded punts, the scoring opened for the night when Isaac Keane found Zach Singer down the left sideline from 23 yards out.
The vertical passing game was something that was expected to be a strength for the Hornets this year, but in their first two games it had not been. That was something Hildebrand wanted to fix.
“It was an area that we were not pleased with,” said Hildebrand. “It’s something we worked on a lot the last three weeks.”
Wellsboro struck next when Nick Smith’s 22-yard run set up a 14-yard Darryn Callahan touchdown run. The extra point attempt was bobbled and was no good, making the score 13-0.
Wellsboro would continue their scoring ways. A diving catch on 4th and 8 by Conner Adams kept a Hornet drive alive. Two plays later, Keane went off right tackle on a power play and took it 31 yards to pay dirt.
Wellsboro punted with under a minute remaining in the first half, and backed up in their own territory, one could assume Towanda would be able to run out the clock.
But, Hildebrand decided to use his timeouts, and after Hayes Campbell sacked the punter while he was trying to get it off, Wellsboro all of a sudden had a chance to score before the half. A fourth down pass from Keane to Singer was completed down to the four yard line, and from there Jack Poirier made a 21 yard field goal to make the score 23-0 at half.
Wellsboro would add three more scores after halftime. The first two would come on touchdown passes from Keane to Will Kibler, the first from 28 yards out and the second from 30 yards out to make the score 36-0. Kibler, a sophomore, has four touchdowns through three games so far.
“He’s athletic, very athletic, and he’s a matchup problem,” Hildebrand said. “We have guys on the outside with a lot of size that takes up a lot of attention so you didn’t see much of Kibler in the first half. You go back to him in the second half when people have their attention on Ryan Sweet and Zach Singer.”
Wellsboro’s final score came after a Dylan Abernathy interception. Conner Adams scampered in from 28 yards out to bring the score to 43-0 after the extra point.
For Wellsboro, Keane was 6-16 for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns. Mitchell Mosier was 8-20 for 78 yards and two interceptons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.