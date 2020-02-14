Jersey Shore dropped Wellsboro 39-22 in Girls Basketball Thursday night.
Aubrey Stetts scoring double digits, 14 points, making her the top scorer of the game.
Brielle Hess drained a bucket almost every quarter for Jersey Shore adding her eight to their winning score.
Jersey Shore starts strong in the first quarter. Bella Kriner scored two while Hess shank a three pointer.
Stetts shot two buckets for a four point play while scoring one of her two free throws.
Emma earned two points for Wellsboro only getting help on the board from Bailey Monks with one out of two free shots in the starting quarter.
Score in first half 26-6 shows the pace Jersey Shore made from the opening quarter.
Came into the second half fouled gaining two points with her successful attempts at the line.
In the third quarter Stetts landed three 2-pointers. While Jordyn Abernathy tried to fight back earning four points same quarter with her teammate Cathryn Brought scoring two her first time off the free throw line.
Brought finished with nine points as Abernathy netted six. Bailey Monks finished with four points as Emma Coolidge netted three.
Bucktail 42, Galeton 41
The Bucktail girls snuffed out Galeton’s flame, but not without a fight. On their last game of the year, with a one point difference, Galeton fell 42-41 in North Tier League girls’ basketball action Thursday.
After Julie Green scored 19 for Bucktail, Galeton’s Jessie Evans stepped up with 24 herself. Bucktail came with a team Reileigh Isaacs scoring eight, Myka Poorman with six, and Tessa Cowfer bringing in five adding up to the win.
Evans dominated the boards while Alli Macensky’s 10 rebounds and three blocks left a mark.
Cara Parsell assisting thrice and adding twelve of her own rebounds helped make a close game. Bucktail had fallen behind by the half 26-16 Galeton.
By the end, Bucktail’s Lily Francis and Emma Intallura had scored two points each contributing to this single point lost dealt to Galeton as their season comes to a close.
