TROY — Wellsboro center Paige Logsdon knew her team needed more from her. The freshman standout had only scored four points and had been quiet on the boards through the first three quarters of a crucial NTL Large School matchup against Troy Tuesday evening. Wellsboro clung to a 27-24 lead after three quarters, but she knew that if the Hornets were to pull it out, they would need a big fourth quarter from her.
She provided. Logsdon dominated the quarter, scoring six of the eight Hornet points and got seemingly every rebound en route to a double-double as Wellsboro upset Troy 35-28 in front of a raucous Troy Commons Building crowd.
“In the first few quarters I wasn’t in the zone. And then I noticed that my team really needed me and then I just changed my mindset and told myself, ‘OK, you need to dig in and dig deep and do what you can for your team and because they need it right now,’ and we really wanted to beat Troy.” Logsdon said.
The freshman six-footer has had some great performances this year, but this may have been her finest. She missed the first time these two teams met earlier in the season, as Troy defeated Wellsboro 34-24 on January 5. Tuesday evening, she made sure the league is well-aware they have a problem to deal with for the next three years.
“I was talking to (assistant coach Darrell Morris) and said she hadn’t done much yet. But, you know, I knew she was gonna turn it on,” Wellsboro coach John Davis said.
It was a night of what could have been for Troy, as a cold shooting night from the floor combined with a 3 for 14 night from the foul line wasn’t enough, despite an outstanding defensive performance.
Alyssa Parks got Troy on the board with a nice bank shot from the left side from about seven feet, before Hornet sophomore Maddie Mascho scored the first four of her nine first-half points with two foul shots and a layup to put Wellsboro up 4-2. Mascho, who survived a horrific accident that nearly claimed her life less than two years ago, is starting to settle into varsity sports after being unable to play sports as a freshman after an outstanding junior high career.
“When I saw the first shot go when I think I just fed off of it. We needed energy and I gave it to us,”
Chloe Brandenberg extended Wellsboro’s lead to 6-2 before a three by Mackenna Matthews and a foul shot by Sydney Taylor tied it up at six with 2:55 to play in the first. Mascho’s long jumper with 1:35 left in the quarter ended the scoring and put Wellsboro up 8-6.
Troy’s Katie Lackey tied the game up at eight early in the second quarter before Emma Coolige put Wellsboro up 10-9. Alyssa Parks added a foul shot before a Lackey jumper put Troy up 11-10 with 3:34 left in the half.
Logsdon scored on Wellsboro’s next possession to put them up 12-11, and they never trailed again. Mascho hit a three next time down to put Wellsboro up 15-11 before a Lackey putback made it 15-13. Coolidge made two foul shots before Emma Brandenberg scored to put Wellsboro up 19-13. Troy ended the scoring in the half on a Rachel Kingsley basket to bring it to 19-15.
Troy opened the second half with a Kingsley foul shot before back-to-back layups by Coolidge and Chloe Brandenberg extended the Wellsboro lead to seven. Troy answered back quickly with a Sydney Taylor three, but Logsdon answered with a basket and Wellsboro led 25-19 midway through the third quarter. Taylor hit another three, though, and Troy pulled within three once again before an Emma Brandenberg layup put Wellsboro back up five. Alyssa Parks had a steal and layup to close the scoring of the quarter at 27-24.
The start of the fourth quarter would be nervy for both teams as neither scored until nearly three minutes in when Kingsley was fouled and converted the shot. She missed the foul shot to tie, however, a theme for the Trojans in the fourth frame. Logsdon would knock down a jumper to put Wellsboro up three with three to play, and both teams remained scoreless, for the next two minutes, setting up the play of the game.
After a Troy miss, Logsdon got the rebound, dribbled 84 feet through traffic, and shot a pretty off-hand floater off the glass to put Wellsboro up by five with a minute to go.
“I just looked up and I was like, ‘why not just take it’ and then I took it. And then I was about to jump stop and pass it out. But I decided to just just go all the way and then I shot and I made it,” Logsdon said.
Lackey instantly answered with a jumper to put the lead back to three, and Wellsboro turned the ball over. A Mathews three somehow rimmed out to tie the game when it was halfway in, and Logsdon was fouled. With a raucous Trojan student section in full-force, Logsdon hit nothing but net with each foul shot. Ella Posada got a steal and layup in the last few seconds for Wellsboro and they won, 35-28.
For Troy, Lackey had 8, Taylor had 7, Kingsley had 5 and Mathews had 3.
For Wellsboro, Logsdon had 10, Mascho had 9, Coolidge had 6, the Brandenberg sisters had 4 each and Posada had 2.
