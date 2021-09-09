By The Review
WELLSBORO— The Wellsboro girls soccer team bounces back after a loss to South Williamsport defeating North Penn-Mansfield 3-0 on Wednesday evening in Wellsboro.
Hannah Morey, Jordyn Abernalhy, and Sarah Seeling all scored a goal for Wellsboro. Maddy Mascho had the lone assist.
Wellsboro finished with 11 shots on target to the 2 shots by NP-M.
Seeling scored the opening goal at the 21:35 minute mark of the first half. Morey scored at the 17:55 mark of the second half, and Abernalhy sealed the win scoring in the 22nd minute.
Wellsboro looks to continue the high scoring on the road against Hughesville on Monday at 7 p.m. NP-M moves on to play at Williamson on Monday at 4 p.m.
