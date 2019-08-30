TOWANDA — Wellsboro golf stayed unbeaten on the golf season, winning an NTL match at Towanda Country Club.
Wellsboro won at 339, followed by NP-Mansfield at 372, CV at 377, Towanda at 391, Sayre at 393 and Athens at 431.
Austin Outman of CV earned medalist honors with a 75.
Ty Morral led Wellsboro at 80, the second best round of the day, and teammate Joseph Propheta shot 85, while Brock Hamblin shot 86, Ethan Blakley had 88 and Dylan Abernathy had 95. Daniel Mitchell shot 98.
NP-Mansfield got an 89 from Reece White and Curtis Craig shot 92, while Alex Stein had a 94 and Ethan Weiskopff and Andrew Green each shot 97.
For CV Outman had the 75 and Joel Heck shot 94, while Zach Carr shot 99 and Josh Whalen had a 109.
Towanda got an 86 from Tyler Hawley and Kourtney Dunn had a 91. Ryan Elliott had a 106, Will Pitcher shot 108 and Garrett Chapman had a 116.
Gavin Blair shot 82 for Sayre and Kannon VanDuzer shot 95. Dylan Seck shot 106, Colton Watkins had a 110 and Jules Shay had a 123.
Athens got a 105 from Brady Smith and Cameron Sullivan and Travis Jayne shot 107, while Travis Jayne had a 107. Kyler Setzer had a 114 for Athens and Carter Jones shot 117, while Carson Smith had a 120.
Hayden Dewey of Troy shot an 81, third best in the field.
There were a number of nine-hole exhibitions on the day. Wellsboro’s Blake Hamblin shot 49, Reese Servatius had a 54 and Elizabeth Propheta. Evan Hughes of Towanda shot 60, Travis Wibirt of Sayre shot 69, Lucas Kraft of Athens shot 60, Charlie Culiver of NP-Mansfield shot 70 and Julian Francis of CV shot 66, while Colton Gehringer shot 64 and Gavin Stage shot 67.
